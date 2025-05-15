-

PlayerWON Launches New Unreal SDK on FAB Store, Empowering Game Developers with Enhanced Monetization and Player Engagement

PlayerWON is excited to announce the official launch of its Unreal Software Development Kit (SDK) on the FAB Store. With the PlayerWON Unreal SDK, developers can seamlessly integrate rewarded video ads into their games, offering players valuable in-game benefits in exchange for watching advertisements. This innovative approach enhances the player experience while providing developers with new revenue streams.

According to Dave Madden, President of PlayerWON, "This SDK represents a significant step forward in enabling developers to connect with their audiences in new, meaningful ways, while also unlocking valuable revenue streams."

With the PlayerWON Unreal SDK, developers can seamlessly integrate rewarded video ads into their games, offering players valuable in-game benefits in exchange for watching advertisements. This innovative approach enhances the player experience while providing developers with new revenue streams. The core objectives of the Unreal SDK are to provide an incremental revenue stream for developers on the big screen (PC/Console/SmartTV), drive engagement and provide a tool for player retention.

The PlayerWON Unreal SDK offers a comprehensive solution for developers. It ensures seamless integration with Unreal Engine, minimizing development time and effort. By implementing rewarded video ads, it significantly enhances player engagement and retention, offering players valuable in-game benefits and creating a more immersive experience. Furthermore, this approach unlocks incremental monetization opportunities, providing new revenue streams without disrupting gameplay. Notably, the SDK is provided free of charge to developers, making these advantages accessible to all. These features translate into tangible benefits for developers, including increased revenue, simplified implementation, and overall improved player satisfaction.

The PlayerWON Unreal SDK is now available for download on the FAB Store. Developers are encouraged to visit the PlayerWON website and the FAB Store to get started and learn more about how the SDK can transform their games.

About PlayerWON

PlayerWON is a leading provider of innovative solutions for game developers, focused on enhancing player engagement and monetization. PlayerWON offers tools and technologies that empower developers to create better gaming experiences while maximizing revenue opportunities. [Activision, Electronic Arts, Ubisoft]

