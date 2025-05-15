DRESSX and Covet Fashion Reveal Partnership to Redefine In-Game Style

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DRESSX, a global leader in avatar fashion and AI styling, drops a first-of-a-kind fully virtual capsule collection in EA Mobile’s Covet Fashion™, the virtual styling platform that brings top fashion brands to women around the world. Starting today, the bold DRESSX collection levels up in-game looks in Covet Fashion, bringing daring, sculptural dresses and gorgeously glamorous gowns for players to style and accessorize their virtual closets.

“The DRESSX capsule collection is a powerful blend of creativity, artistry and style that expands the Covet Fashion lookbook with uniquely vibrant outfits and accessories," said Sabaa Rehmani, Studio GM, Covet Fashion. "Together with the DRESSX team we've designed even more ways for Covet Fashion players to express their individual style with stunning, new fashion-forward looks."

The DRESSX capsule collection features some of the brand’s most iconic and best-loved digital pieces - favorites worn and celebrated by millions of style-forward fashionistas around the world. It features a curated edit of boundary-pushing digital garments that embody the brand’s futuristic aesthetic, including standout pieces like sculptural metallic gowns, voluminous capes, liquid-texture separates and space-age accessories - all crafted with DRESSX’s signature blend of bold fashion and digital innovation. Hair accessories feature a fantastical aesthetic, combining elements of fantasy, sci-fi and glam. Every item is designed to inspire creative styling and push the boundaries of what’s possible in virtual fashion.

Select items from the collection will also be available as a collection on DRESSXME.com, giving players the chance to style themselves in the same outfits featured in the game.

“DRESSX was founded to push the boundaries of what fashion can be in the digital age. Our partnership with Covet Fashion reflects a shared commitment to innovation and the future of fashion,” said Daria Shapovalova and Natalia Modenova, founders of DRESSX. “By combining our cutting-edge technology with Covet Fashion’s vibrant styling community, we’ve created an innovative and immersive experience where users can explore DRESSX’s vision of fashion beyond the limits of the physical world.”

Players can look forward to the following new content updates in Covet Fashion:

Special DRESSX capsule collection

New hair accessories

Limited-time fashion pack

Four Style Challenges using DRESSX branded items

Experience the DRESSX collection, exclusively in Covet Fashion, available now as a free download for iOS and Android devices.

About DRESSX

DRESSX is a global leader in avatar fashion and AI styling technologies, with over 75M+ assets distributed across various digital platforms. It is a female-led, female founded fashion-tech company. DRESSX was named one of the finalists of LVMH Innovation Award 2022 in the category 3D/Virtual Product Experience & Metaverse.

About Covet Fashion

Covet Fashion is a top styling platform with 10+ years of success in creating unique and engaging fashion content for millions of people around the world. As a key title within Electronic Arts' Lifestyle mobile gaming portfolio, Covet allows players to build their digital dream closet with top real-world fashion brands as they show off their style and earn in-game rewards. Daily Style Challenges set the scene for players to experiment with a wide range of garments, accessories, hairstyles, and makeup, as they engage and connect with a deeply rooted community, both online and offline. For additional information, visit www.covetfashion.com.