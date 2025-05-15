Indy Autonomous Challenge to Join Grand Prix of Monterey Weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

MONTEREY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) will help jumpstart the Grand Prix of Monterey with an autonomous race held on the famed WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Thursday, July 24, 2025. The race event will include a time trial competition of the world’s fastest autonomous racecars piloted by AI driver software developed by university teams from North America, Europe, and Asia.

“Running an autonomous race as part of the Grand Prix of Monterey, on the same track and the same weekend as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES event, is a powerful testament to how far the IAC and our university teams have advanced the field of AI and autonomy,” said Paul Mitchell, CEO of Indy Autonomous Challenge and its parent company Aidoptation BV. “Bringing this race and AI summit to the doorstep of Silicon Valley creates a high-impact moment to showcase the world’s fastest racecars to industry leaders in AI and robotics.”

This will be the second time IAC has raced on a road course; the first time was at the Monza F1 Circuit in 2023. The AI drivers will be pushed to new limits navigating one of the most technical circuits in the U.S., including the infamous Laguna Seca Corkscrew drop.

“Laguna Seca has a long history of supporting technology and innovation, and we are thrilled to welcome the world’s fastest autonomous racecars to the Grand Prix of Monterey,” said Mel Harder, president & general manager, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “We are excited to host IAC and its global network of university and industry partners to explore piloting their SMART Track technologies and how they can enhance safety and fan engagement.”

In addition to the autonomous race event, IAC will host an AI & Automation Summit on the grounds of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca during the morning of July 24. This invitation-only summit will convene leading experts, innovators, and policymakers to discuss the future of AI and robotics, and their impact on the physical world, including autonomous mobility. The summit will include leading researchers from top engineering universities involved in IAC, global industry trailblazers drawing heavily from Silicon Valley, and government leaders from the US (state and federal), EU countries, Asia, and the Middle East.

Eight IAC university teams will participate in the IAC race during the Grand Prix of Monterey weekend, including:

The two IAC university teams not joining at Laguna Seca will instead run an exhibition race at the Monza F1 circuit during the Milan Monza Motor Show (MIMO) from June 27-29, 2025, including:

TUM Autonomous Motorsport - Technische Universität München (Germany)

UNIMORE Racing - University of Modena and Reggio Emilia (Italy)

Companies, governments, universities, and non-profits interested in participating in the Indy Autonomous Challenge event at Laguna Seca can contact info@indyautonomouschallenge.com.

About Indy Autonomous Challenge

Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) is dedicated to advancing autonomous technologies through high-speed racing. IAC engineers and constructs the IAC AV-24 racecar and organizes competitions among 10 university-affiliated teams from around the world, challenging them to program AI drivers to pilot the fully autonomous racecars. IAC aims to create a platform for the development and real-world validation of physical AI systems, driving innovation in the safety and performance of autonomous vehicles. Founded in 2019, IAC has been based in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. In February 2025, IAC established a commercial spin-out company, Aidoptation BV, headquartered at Droneport in Sint-Truiden, Belgium. Aidoptation seeks to transition the learnings and technology of IAC’s autonomous racing program to advance safe, secure, sustainable, high-speed autonomous mobility on highways.

About WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is a world-renowned motorsport facility located in Monterey, California operated and managed by Friends of Laguna Seca, a 501c(3) non-profit. Nestled among scenic hills, it has a rich history of hosting premier racing events, making it a favorite destination for motorsport enthusiasts from around the world. The raceway features challenging turns and elevation changes including the world-famous Corkscrew, providing a thrilling experience for both drivers and fans. Friends of Laguna Seca is committed to delivering top-tier racing and entertainment experiences year after year. Find out how you can get involved at FriendsOfLagunaSeca.org.