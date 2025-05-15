StayTerra Expands Its Vacation Rental Collection with Investment in Moving Mountains

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StayTerra, a collection of premier vacation rental brands for guests in top destinations across America, today announced its investment in Moving Mountains, a leading hospitality company specializing in luxury property management and vacation home rentals in Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Steamboat Springs and Vail, Colorado.

Founded in 1997 by Robin and Heather Craigen, Moving Mountains operates and manages a collection of luxury vacation rental homes in the Colorado Rockies, offering guests highly personalized care at select, private residences. Moving Mountains’ portfolio of rental assets are selected for their quality, design and location, providing a luxurious mountain experience tailored to perfectly suit each traveler’s preference.

By partnering with Moving Mountains, StayTerra expands its network of vacation rental brands into the prized Colorado vacation market, known for its year-round appeal, making it a premier destination for luxury travelers across all seasons. As part of the StayTerra collection, Moving Mountains will receive access to growth capital, refined customer service capabilities, technology and data solutions to position the company for long-term growth and generate enhanced value for its guests and rental owners.

“Robin, Heather and their team have built an exceptional company defined by an innovative approach to hospitality and deep respect for the communities they serve,” said Mary Lynn Clark, Chief Executive Officer of StayTerra. “Moving Mountains’ impressive track record of delivering high-quality experiences for guests and homeowners, combined with local expertise and a scalable platform align perfectly with the StayTerra model. I am excited to partner with this incredible team to grow their business while continuing to uphold their established reputation for delivering the ultimate vacation experience in the heart of the Rocky Mountains.”

“This partnership marks a major milestone in our company’s journey and positions us for sustainable, targeted growth,” said Robin Craigen, Co-Founder and ongoing CEO of Moving Mountains. “For nearly three decades, Moving Mountains has relentlessly pursued excellence in service to our guests, our homeowners and our dedicated team. By joining the StayTerra network, we are unlocking a new era of opportunity to scale our business with the resources and expertise of a like-minded, forward-thinking partner while maintaining our brand and continuing to do what we do best – delivering exceptional hospitality in unforgettable places.”

The StayTerra collection also includes Prime Vacations, a leading vacation rental management company based in Bradenton, Florida that manages over 1,000 properties across multiple independent brands located along Florida’s coastline and surrounding islands. StayTerra’s unified approach and dedication to excellence allows guests to feel confident that any vacation booked through a StayTerra brand will be a personalized, hassle-free experience, guided by hyper-local knowledge and a dedicated team on the ground. StayTerra is backed by Garnett Station Partners, a principal investment firm that partners with experienced and entrepreneurial management teams to build valuable growth companies.

At the 2025 Shortyz Awards hosted by Short Term Rentalz, Moving Mountains’ Breckenridge rental property, The Bear’s Den, was honored with the Guest Experience Award, recognizing the property’s exceptional service and traveler experience. Moving Mountains also earned 2025 Shortyz nominations in the Team of the Year and Best Leisure Property Management Company categories. Additionally, Moving Mountains was recently named Best Host at Skift’s 2024 Short-Term Rental Awards and was ranked in the top 1% nationwide by the Comparent Market Leader Awards – an achievement based directly on guest review data from Google, Airbnb, VRBO and owners.

About StayTerra

StayTerra is a premier vacation rental management collection committed to providing best-in-class property management for owners and seamless, elevated experiences for guests in top destinations across America. StayTerra is made up of a collection of premier vacation rental brands that are focused on delivering outstanding customer service, guided by professional teams acting with integrity, thoughtfulness and an unparalleled passion for hospitality. StayTerra is trusted by property owners to care for their homes and by guests to create exceptional vacation experiences. For more information, please visit stayterravaca.com.

About Moving Mountains

Founded in 1997 by Robin and Heather Craigen, Moving Mountains specializes in luxury property management and vacation home rentals in Steamboat Springs, Vail, Beaver Creek, and Breckenridge, Colo. In 2024, Moving Mountains expanded to include luxury yacht charters with the Oceans division, a high-touch, high-service yacht broker service in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. With 250 luxury residences in the Rocky Mountains and a fleet of over 100 custom-curated crewed sailing and power yachts across the Caribbean, Moving Mountains caters to the desires of discerning guests from across the globe who seek a premium level of comfort, luxury, privacy, and personalization. Committed to elevated vacation customization at sea level or 10,000 feet above, Moving Mountains offers guests a comprehensive range of vacation planning services, including catering, grocery stocking, ground transportation, activities, restaurant recommendations, and more. For more information, visit www.movingmountains.com.

About Garnett Station Partners

Garnett Station Partners is a principal investment firm founded in 2013 by Matt Perelman and Alex Sloane that manages over $3.5 billion of assets. Garnett Station partners with experienced and entrepreneurial management teams and strategic investors to build value for its portfolio of growth platforms. The firm draws on its global relationships, operational experience and rigorous diligence process to source, underwrite and manage investments. Core sectors include consumer and business services, health and wellness, automotive, and food and beverage. Garnett Station's culture is based on the principles of entrepreneurship, collaboration, analytical rigor and accountability. For more information, please visit garnettstation.com.