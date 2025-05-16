Montagu-Backed Wireless Logic Welcomes General Atlantic as Minority Shareholder

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wireless Logic (or “the Company”), a leading independent global Internet of Things (“IoT”) solutions provider, welcomes General Atlantic, a leading global investor, as a new minority shareholder, through investment from the firm’s BeyondNetZero climate growth equity fund. The Company’s existing shareholder, Montagu, a leading mid-market private equity firm, will remain the majority shareholder, reinvesting alongside General Atlantic.

The transaction, which values Wireless Logic at £3.5 billion, is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in the UK, Wireless Logic is the global leader in IoT connectivity, dedicated to bridging the physical and digital worlds with seamless, secure, and scalable solutions for businesses in any sector. The platform helps clients from a diverse range of industries connect and manage all their IoT devices, no matter the device, geography or network, in a single platform. The Company is net zero aligned through its commitment to SBTi, and plays a key role in enabling a vast range of IoT connected energy transition and climate applications, including smart grids, micro-mobility, industrial optimisation, and precision agriculture.

With continued backing from Montagu and the additional support of General Atlantic, Wireless Logic is primed to continue its high growth trajectory. By pursuing an organic investment and active acquisition strategy, Wireless Logic is expected to further strengthen its market-leading position by driving global geographic expansion, diversifying market channels, and enhancing its platform offering.

Partnering with General Atlantic will bring complementary global scale and network, as well as technological and operational capabilities, including the experience from General Atlantic’s Vice Chairman of EMEA, Vittorio Colao, who previously served as Minister of Technological Innovation and Digital Transition for the Italian government and as CEO of Vodafone Group. Mr. Colao joins Wireless Logic’s Board alongside existing Chairman, Sir Michael Rake, who previously served as Chairman of BT Group and President of the Confederation of British Industry.

Wireless Logic Co-Founder and CEO Oliver Tucker said: “Wireless Logic, Montagu and General Atlantic share a collective ambition to reinforce Wireless Logic’s market leadership and mission to simplify and automate IoT connectivity and management for customers globally, as well as create value for investors and establish a great place to work. I look forward to the next phase of our growth journey.”

Ed Shuckburgh, Managing Partner - CEO at Montagu said: “We are excited to continue backing Wireless Logic through the next stage of growth having first invested in the business in 2018. This reinvestment demonstrates our continued confidence in Wireless Logic’s exceptional growth trajectory, and we are thrilled to have General Atlantic partnering alongside us. We are enthusiastic about the opportunity for Wireless Logic as it continues to cement its position as the Internet of Things solutions provider of choice for customers globally.”

Gabriel Caillaux, Co-President, Global Head of Climate, and Head of General Atlantic’s EMEA business, said: “We are pleased to support the next stage of Wireless Logic’s journey in partnership with Montagu. Wireless Logic has positioned itself as a leader in the rapidly expanding IoT market, and in turn as a key enabler of the energy and climate transition, providing data transparency, operational efficiency, and cost reductions across industries to accelerate energy efficiency for the future. We believe there is a strong opportunity for the Company to achieve further growth, through transformational M&A, which it has already proved itself adept at, and continued geographic expansion across Europe, North America, LATAM, and APAC.

“From its founding in 2000, Wireless Logic has demonstrated strong resilience, by building a highly diversified customer base and generating uninterrupted growth since inception. We look forward to partnering with Montagu and Wireless Logic’s high quality management team as the Company embarks on its next stage of growth.”

Montagu was advised by Rothschild & Co as financial advisor and Freshfields as legal advisor.

General Atlantic was advised by William Blair as financial advisor, Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP as legal advisor and Analysys Mason as technology advisor.

About Montagu

Montagu is a leading mid-market private equity firm, committed to finding and growing businesses that make the world work. Focussing on businesses with a must-have product or service in a structurally growing marketplace, Montagu brings proven growth capabilities to help companies achieve their ambitions and unlock their full potential. Montagu specialises in carve-out and other first time buyout investments and has deep expertise in five priority sectors: Healthcare, Financial Sector Services, Critical Data, Digital Infrastructure and Education. ESG forms an integral part of its strategy, and its commitment to responsible investment is fully integrated into its investment and value-creation process. Montagu partners with companies with enterprise values between €200 million and €1 billion and has €14 billion of assets under management.

For additional information on Montagu, visit www.montagu.com.

About Wireless Logic

Wireless Logic is a leading global IoT solutions provider that simplifies and automates IoT connectivity and management for any device, anywhere. With more than 18 million IoT devices connected across 165 countries to over 750 global networks, Wireless Logic provides global coverage and ultra-local services that help to fast-track the success of customer projects.

With its purpose-built platform and dedicated IoT network, Wireless Logic enables customers to securely connect and manage assets across any network and number of deployments. For customers, this simplifies supply chains, accelerates time to market, lowers the total cost of ownership and delivers connectivity solutions that just work.

Wireless Logic works in partnership with 25,000+ enterprises and businesses to ensure that IoT solutions are designed, tested, deployed and scaled to meet the needs of each specific use case. Ultimately, Wireless Logic delivers the most flexible, resilient and secure connectivity solutions in the market across sectors including agriculture, healthcare, industry 4.0, security, transport, energy, utilities and smart cities.

For additional information on Wireless Logic, visit www.wirelesslogic.com.

About General Atlantic and BeyondNetZero

General Atlantic is a leading global investor with more than four decades of experience providing capital and strategic support for over 830 companies throughout its history. Established in 1980, General Atlantic continues to be the dedicated partner to visionary founders and investors seeking to build dynamic businesses and create long-term value. Guided by the conviction that entrepreneurs can be incredible agents of transformational change, the firm combines a collaborative global approach, sector-specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon, and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with and scale innovative businesses around the world. The firm leverages its patient capital, operational expertise, and global platform to support a diversified investment platform spanning Growth Equity, Credit, Climate, and Sustainable Infrastructure strategies. BeyondNetZero is the climate growth equity fund of General Atlantic that invests in growth companies delivering innovative climate solutions that have the potential to meet and exceed net-zero emissions targets, with a focus on decarbonization, energy efficiency, resource conservation and emissions management. General Atlantic manages approximately $108 billion in assets under management, inclusive of all strategies, as of March 31, 2025, with more than 900 professionals in 20 countries across five regions. For more information on General Atlantic, please visit: www.generalatlantic.com.