Informatica Announces Availability of MDM SaaS on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as a Preferred Partner

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an AI-powered enterprise cloud data management leader and Oracle partner, today announced the upcoming availability of its Master Data Management (MDM) service and Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ platform service on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enabling customers to use Informatica MDM natively in their OCI environment. Additionally, Informatica has been designated as a preferred partner for enterprise cloud data integration, data governance and master data management (MDM) for data warehouse and lakehouse solutions on OCI. The announcements were made today at Informatica World in Las Vegas.

Informatica’s MDM service helps unify data across the enterprise for an accurate, high-quality, contextual 360-degree view of critical business data to enable analytics and AI-powered insights. The availability of Informatica MDM SaaS on OCI enables companies to create a single, unified view of their business data, ensuring data consistency, accuracy and completeness. This trusted data foundation can help improve decision-making, streamline business processes and enhance customer experiences.

This release will further enable Oracle Cloud Infrastructure customers to leverage the full range of Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud services natively on OCI, allowing them to purchase MDM and other Informatica applications through Oracle Cloud Marketplace using their OCI credits.

This collaboration will help provide more accurate, trusted data for GenAI and agentic AI applications, as well as a myriad of use cases across industries, such as customer experience optimization and predictive marketing recommendations, improved supplier and vendor management, better support for patient outcomes in the healthcare and life sciences sectors and improved client lifecycle management in the financial services sector.

“Deloitte’s long-standing collaboration with Informatica and Oracle will enable our joint clients to harness and extract value from the data that lives in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure,” said Pavel Krumkachev, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. “With Informatica’s MDM service on OCI, our clients can create a strong, trusted data foundation as they look to build and deploy GenAI and agentic AI applications that enable better AI-driven decision-making and innovative new use cases.”

“Oracle is pleased to see this partnership with Informatica continue to grow and expand,” said Hasan Rizvi, Executive Vice President, Database Engineering at Oracle. “By introducing Informatica MDM SaaS natively on OCI, our joint customers will be able to access a single source of truth across any domain and leverage that data for their most business-critical and transformational use cases, including agentic AI applications.”

Key Customer Benefits of Native Availability of MDM on OCI Include:

Ability to create golden records for multiple data sources, providing a single, authoritative source of truth for all critical data entities.

Allows a multidomain MDM approach to managing and maintaining critical data entities across multiple domains in the organization, such as customers, products, suppliers, locations and more. This helps reduce data silos providing a holistic view of enterprise data, improves data quality by enabling consistency, and provides a strong framework for data governance—ultimately making it easier to comply with data privacy regulations.

Provides a streamlined solution for customers using Oracle Cloud offerings including Oracle Autonomous Database. MDM on OCI will also be available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace, making it simple for Oracle customers to obtain.

Informatica has developed connectors for streamlined use of its cloud platform with Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Object Storage, making data from these Oracle sources available to be accessed, shared and mastered quickly, improving use of the data for decision-making and innovation.

“We’re honored to receive the preferred partner designation from Oracle for MDM, which demonstrates our leadership in the MDM space and underscores our commitment to bringing joint value to our enterprise customers,” said Manouj Tahiliani, Senior Vice President at Informatica. “We are excited to announce the upcoming availability of Informatica MDM on OCI, making it easier for joint Informatica and Oracle customers to leverage high-fidelity master data for decision making and AI-powered innovation.”

Availability

MDM on Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will be available in October 2025. For more details, visit https://www.informatica.com/partners/cloud-ecosystem-partners/oracle.html.

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), a leader in AI-powered enterprise cloud data management, helps businesses unlock the full value of their data and AI. As data grows in complexity and volume, only Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ delivers a complete, end-to-end platform with a suite of industry-leading, integrated solutions to connect, manage and unify data across any cloud, hybrid or multi-cloud environment. Powered by CLAIRE® AI, Informatica’s platform integrates natively with all major cloud providers, data warehouses and analytics tools—giving organizations the freedom of choice, avoiding vendor lock-in and delivering better ROI by enabling access governed data, simplify operations and scale with confidence.

Trusted by 5,000+ customers in nearly 100 countries—including over 80 of the Fortune 100—Informatica is the backbone of platform-agnostic, cloud data-driven transformation.

Informatica. Where data and AI come to life.™

About Oracle’s Partner Program

Oracle’s partner program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/partner/.

Trademark

