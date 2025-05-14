Informatica Unveils Agentic AI Offerings on Its AI-Powered Cloud Data Management Platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an AI-powered enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced its comprehensive strategy for Agentic AI, building on the company's position as the industry's first AI-powered cloud data management platform. Informatica's strategic approach to Agentic AI expands on the company's AI innovation history, which includes the launch of CLAIRE® GPT, CLAIRE® Copilot and GenAI blueprints for major cloud ecosystem partners.

As the resilient backbone of enterprise data and AI strategies, Informatica provides the critical metadata system of intelligence that enhances decision-making and AI outcomes through a comprehensive catalog of an organization's data assets.

“As the world of AI agents proliferates, the winners will be those who can connect, govern and manage agents at scale while providing enterprise-wide access to trusted data,” said Amit Walia, CEO at Informatica. "With the launch of CLAIRE® Agents and AI Agent Engineering, we are redefining what is possible in data management and AI orchestration. By combining the deep intelligence of our CLAIRE Agents with a no-code, enterprise-grade foundation, Informatica empowers businesses to turn autonomous agents into a strategic advantage, securely and confidently. With AI Agent Engineering, we’re enabling organizations to rapidly build, connect and orchestrate intelligent agent workflows across complex hybrid ecosystems, all without writing a single line of code."

According to Gartner®, “Through 2026, those organizations that don’t enable and support their AI use cases through an AI-ready data practice will see over 60% of AI projects fail to deliver on business SLAs and be abandoned.”1

New AI Agent Engineering Service to Build, Connect and Manage Multi-Agent AI Systems

Agents offer more resilient solutions that reason rather than depend on rigid and rule-based code. In an AI Agent world, trusted data becomes even more critical as agents will make autonomous decisions based on it. While many application vendors are building domain-specific agents, the solution to meaningful enterprise business problems often requires connecting siloed sources of information. As AI Agents proliferate across enterprises, the ability to connect, manage and govern them is paramount to ensure enterprise service quality (performance, scale), security and compliance.

AI Agent Engineering, a new service within Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud platform™, empowers organizations to build, connect and manage intelligent multi-agent AI systems and compose business applications quickly, securely and at scale. It provides a unified, no-code environment to seamlessly orchestrate agents across ecosystems like AWS, Azure, Databricks, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Salesforce, Snowflake and more—bridging the gap between innovation and enterprise operations.

Key Capabilities:

Metadata-aware and context-intelligent : Ensures AI agents operate on trusted, governed data for context-rich automation leveraging Informatica’s metadata system of intelligence.

: Ensures AI agents operate on trusted, governed data for context-rich automation leveraging Informatica’s metadata system of intelligence. Leverage existing investments from Informatica’s cloud platform as skills: Includes mappings, business processes and other assets, into third party agents.

Includes mappings, business processes and other assets, into third party agents. Enterprise-grade performance : Built on Informatica’s proven scalable and secure AI-ready platform, supporting mission-critical workloads globally.

: Built on Informatica’s proven scalable and secure AI-ready platform, supporting mission-critical workloads globally. No-code, AI-native interface: Enables both technical and non-technical users to register and discover enterprise-wide agents, build and manage AI agents without writing code.

Availability: AI Agent Engineering is expected to be available globally in fall of 2025 as part of the Informatica’s cloud data management platform. Early previews and partner engagement opportunities will be announced at Informatica World this week in Las Vegas.

“At Wescom Financial, our mission is to deliver innovative, member-focused solutions while ensuring operational excellence and data integrity across every channel,” said Desigan Reddi, VP IT and Operations at Wescom Financial. “Informatica’s new AI Agent Engineering service is a game-changer for organizations like ours, enabling us to build and orchestrate intelligent AI agent workflows securely and at scale—without the need for complex coding. The ability to connect agents across our hybrid ecosystem, leveraging trusted data, empowers both our technical and business teams to accelerate automation and drive real-time, data-driven decisions. This no-code, metadata-aware approach aligns perfectly with our vision of making advanced AI accessible and actionable, helping us enhance member experiences and streamline operations as we continue to lead in digital transformation for the credit union industry.”

CLAIRE ® Agents: The Next Evolution in Autonomous Data Management

Informatica announced CLAIRE® Agents, a suite of autonomous digital assistants designed to augment enterprise data management. These agents harness advanced AI reasoning and planning models to automate complex data operations—ranging from data ingestion and lineage tracking to data quality assurance.

Built on open standards that include support for Model Context Protocol (MCP) and fully integrated with Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud platform, CLAIRE Agents deliver a new level of productivity, data accuracy and scale.

CLAIRE Agents redesign how users interact with Informatica’s cloud platform. Instead of an interface built around specific tasks, the new experience will dynamically adapt based on the current context, giving users a personalized, fluid experience to achieve the goal at hand.

Addressing Modern Data Challenges with Intelligent Autonomy

Today’s data teams face escalating demands driven by AI adoption, governance complexity and increasing regulatory oversight—all while navigating siloed data environments and budget constraints. CLAIRE Agents can address these challenges head-on by executing end-to-end data management goals with intelligent autonomy.

Key features include:

Data Quality Agent : Continuously monitors and remediates data quality across cloud warehouses, master data management (MDM) systems and third-party repositories.

: Continuously monitors and remediates data quality across cloud warehouses, master data management (MDM) systems and third-party repositories. Data Discovery Agent : Rapidly identifies relevant, trusted and compliant data assets for analytics and AI.

: Rapidly identifies relevant, trusted and compliant data assets for analytics and AI. Data Lineage Agent : Automatically generates granular data lineage across diverse coding environments.

: Automatically generates granular data lineage across diverse coding environments. Data Ingestion Agent : Simplifies building complex ingestion and replication pipelines.

: Simplifies building complex ingestion and replication pipelines. ELT Agent : Automates optimized ELT jobs for Snowflake, Databricks, Google BigQuery, Amazon Redshift and Microsoft Fabric.

: Automates optimized ELT jobs for Snowflake, Databricks, Google BigQuery, Amazon Redshift and Microsoft Fabric. Modernization Agent : Automates data engineering and integration workflows to Informatica’s AI-powered cloud data management platform.

: Automates data engineering and integration workflows to Informatica’s AI-powered cloud data management platform. Product Experience Agent : Enrich product data attributes from a hierarchy/taxonomy in Informatica MDM.

: Enrich product data attributes from a hierarchy/taxonomy in Informatica MDM. Data Exploration Agent: Automates goal-based data exploration of structured enterprise datasets in cloud data warehouses and data lakes.

“AI agents hold great promise to transform business models and usher in new ways of working and, through our collaboration with Informatica, our joint clients can unlock the potential of AI agents with access to trusted data as the foundation for autonomous decision-making,” said Wout Vandegaer, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP. “With Informatica’s AI Agent Engineering framework, our joint clients can build, manage and connect their own intelligent agents, while Informatica’s CLAIRE Agents can help streamline complex data operations and ensure trusted and compliant data flows.”

Availability: CLAIRE Agents are expected to be available in preview starting in the fall of 2025.

CLAIRE Copilot Now Generally Available

In tandem with this announcement, CLAIRE Copilot is Generally Available for Data Integration and Cloud Application Integration, starting May 2025. CLAIRE Copilot leverages innovative generative AI models, such as Azure OpenAI, to assist developers in generating, documenting and optimizing complex data transformation and integration pipelines—dramatically accelerating time to value.

Other expanded partnership announcements at the Informatica World event include:

AWS: Informatica announced GenAI Competency certification along with new product capabilities including AI agents with Amazon Bedrock, SQL ELT for Amazon Redshift and new connector for Amazon SageMaker Lakehouse.

Databricks: Informatica announced expanded partnership to help customers migrate to its AI-powered cloud data management platform to provide a complete data foundation for future analytics and AI workloads.

Microsoft: Informatica made two announcements with Microsoft, a new strategic agreement and deeper product integrations.

NVIDIA: Informatica announced integration of its Intelligent Data Management Cloud platform with NVIDIA AI Enterprise. NVIDIA AI Enterprise will deliver a seamless pathway for building production-grade AI agents leveraging NVIDIA’s extensive optimized and industry-specific inferencing model.

Oracle – Informatica announced the availability of MDM SaaS on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure enabling customers to use Informatica MDM natively in the OCI environment.

Salesforce - Informatica announced plans to deliver AI-driven customer intelligence with new Agentforce integration.

