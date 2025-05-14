Prometheus Hyperscale and XL Batteries Partner to Deploy Long-Duration Energy Storage Systems at U.S. Data Centers

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. & EVANSTON, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XL Batteries, an energy storage company commercializing a revolutionary safe, low-cost and reliable grid-scale battery, and Prometheus Hyperscale (Prometheus), a leading developer of sustainable hyperscale data centers, today announced a multi-year agreement to deploy on-site long-duration energy storage systems at data centers.

XL Batteries’ non-lithium long-duration energy storage technology, deployed at Prometheus data halls, will safely store and discharge energy on-site to smooth compute load. Share

Global power demand from data centers is forecasted to increase by as much as 165% by 2030. As grid reliability is threatened by aging infrastructure and adoption of intermittent renewable energy resources increases, on-site energy storage will play a critical role helping data center operators such as Prometheus maintain reliable 24/7 operations. In addition, data centers, particularly those with large clusters, require robust and agile battery solutions to handle the demanding compute load swings. XL Batteries’ non-lithium long-duration energy storage technology, deployed at Prometheus data halls, will safely store and discharge energy on-site to smooth compute load.

“Our Organic Flow Battery™ will enable Prometheus to improve energy resilience, manage power quality and reduce carbon emissions,” said Tom Sisto, CEO and co-founder of XL Batteries. “Deploying our technology at one of the largest hyperscale campuses in the world validates our vision and accelerates our path to large-scale commercial impact.”

In the first phase of the partnership, XL Batteries will deliver and commission a 333 kilowatt (kW) demonstration-scale standalone Organic Flow Battery at Prometheus’ facility in 2027. After that, Prometheus intends to purchase one 12.5 megawatt (MW) / 125 megawatt-hour (MWh) commercial-scale system in 2028 and an additional 12.5 MW / 125 MWh system in 2029. Going forward, both companies are aligned on a long-term vision for future deployments of XL’s technology at Prometheus facilities, positioning Prometheus at the forefront of next-generation data center resilience and sustainability.

Because XL’s Organic Flow Battery is made from non-toxic, non-flammable and non-corrosive patented organic molecules, it is an ideal choice for Prometheus’ sustainable hyperscale data centers. XL Batteries’ patented chemistry is also derived from abundant, globally ubiquitous feedstocks and geographically diverse materials, insulating Prometheus from price increases due to supply chain fluctuations and geopolitics.

"We need batteries that offer performance at or above lithium, without risk of overheating to deploy at our data halls,” said Trenton Thornock, Founder and CEO, Prometheus Hyperscale. “XL Batteries’ organic flow battery technology offers a scalable, long-duration, non-toxic energy storage solution that will help us to deliver the next generation of AI data centers. This partnership underscores our commitment to pioneering innovative solutions that set a new standard for sustainable infrastructure."

About XL Batteries

Founded in 2019 by the scientists who discovered our revolutionary, patented chemistry at Columbia University, XL Batteries aims to provide the energy industry with a low-cost, grid-scale Organic Flow Battery that will provide utility-scale energy storage with high efficiency and flexible duration. This revolutionary technology combines proven flow battery architecture with our patented, proprietary electrolyte chemistry to create the lowest cost, safest, and most reliable long-duration energy storage solution for grid operators, independent power producers, microgrids, data centers, and heavy industrial users. To learn more, please visit www.xlbatteries.com.

About Prometheus Hyperscale

Prometheus Hyperscale, founded by Trenton Thornock, is revolutionizing data center infrastructure by developing sustainable, energy-efficient hyperscale data centers. Leveraging unique, cutting-edge technology and working alongside strategic partners, Prometheus is building next-generation, liquid-cooled hyperscale data centers powered by cleaner energy. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and environmental stewardship, Prometheus Hyperscale is redefining the data center industry for a sustainable future. To learn more, visit PrometheusHyperscale.com.