Informatica Enters into New Strategic Agreement with Microsoft to Accelerate Customer Adoption

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Informatica (NYSE: INFA), a leader in enterprise AI-powered cloud data management, today announced a strategic agreement with Microsoft. This milestone extends the long-standing collaboration between the two companies, continuing innovation and customer adoption on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. The announcements were made at Informatica World, the company’s annual data management and AI conference held in Las Vegas.

Informatica and Microsoft are working closely to deliver unified, AI-powered solutions that combine Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ platform with key Microsoft services, including Microsoft Fabric and Microsoft Azure. Informatica’s cloud data management platform is available as a SaaS offering on Azure and via Azure Marketplace, enabling customers to build a trusted, secure and innovative data foundation to power their analytics and AI-driven business transformations.

“As enterprises increasingly prioritize trusted data to fuel responsible AI, agents and next-generation analytics, Informatica and Microsoft are jointly committed to empowering our customers as they continue on their cloud and AI transformation journey,” said Amit Walia, CEO at Informatica. “This strategic agreement reflects our shared vision to drive customer success through co-innovation, go-to-market alignment and deep-field collaboration, helping organizations securely and efficiently scale AI across their data estate.”

Building on years of successful collaboration—including Informatica’s integration with Microsoft Power BI, Azure Synapse, Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2 and Azure Cosmos DB —this agreement represents another milestone in a multi-decade collaboration between Informatica and Microsoft.

Recent innovations where Informatica has closely worked with Microsoft include:

Informatica’s cloud data management platform as an Azure Native Service: Streamlining the customer experience with seamless Azure integrations.

Design partner for Microsoft Fabric providing strong connectivity, data integration and intelligent scanning capabilities.

GenAI blueprint for Azure OpenAI Service: Accelerating development and deployment of enterprise-grade GenAI and copilot experiences using Informatica’s Cloud Data Management Platform and Azure OpenAI Service.

Jotun is one of the world's leading paint and coating manufacturers with a presence in over 100 countries. Gro Kamfjord, Head of Data at Jotun, explains their decision to partner with Informatica, stating: “Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud platform seamlessly integrates with Jotun's existing Microsoft ecosystem, including Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Fabric. Their advice was to think platform first, instead of choosing disparate point solutions and then trying to stitch them together."

“Microsoft and Informatica share a deep commitment to accelerating innovation for our customers with trusted solutions across next-generation data analytics and AI workloads,” said Scott Guthrie, Executive Vice President, Cloud + AI Group, Microsoft. “Using Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud platform, combined with the unified data and analytics platform experience of Microsoft Fabric and scale of Microsoft Azure, organizations will have a holistic view of their data estate and dramatically reduce time to value.”

As a testament to the strength of this collaboration, global enterprises like KPMG, OMERS, Paycor, and Jotun rely on Informatica’s cloud platform on Azure to power their mission-critical data strategies.

The announcement of this agreement further cements Informatica’s commitment to joint go-to-market with Microsoft, addressing the evolving data management needs of joint customers in the era of AI.

