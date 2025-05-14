SITA and Innova Solutions Announce Strategic Collaboration to Modernize Transit Platforms and Explore AI-Driven Innovation

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SITA, the leading IT provider for the air transport industry, today announced a strategic five-year agreement with Innova Solutions, a global digital transformation solutions provider, to modernize and enhance its products and solutions. This collaboration supports SITA’s mission to future-proof its transit technology while expanding innovation opportunities across broader intermodal sectors to best meet market needs for North American customers.

Under the agreement, Innova Solutions will work closely with SITA to refresh its transit products to a modern, cloud infrastructure that delivers greater scalability, resilience, and integration potential. This foundational work will also pave the way for future innovation with Innova in the aviation sector.

“Our collaboration with Innova Solutions underscores our commitment to delivering seamless and sustainable technology,” said Shawn Gregor, President Americas at SITA. “By combining SITA’s deep expertise in aviation IT with Innova’s strength in digital transformation, we’re reimagining how we support connected, intelligent travel experiences for passengers and operators alike.”

“Innova is proud to partner with SITA on this initiative,” said Prasenjit Paul, Senior Vice President at Innova Solutions. “Our accelerated engineering methodology—which focuses on bringing transformation to existing product lines—allows us to rapidly deliver scalable solutions to clients across a range of industries, from Travel, Transportation, and Hospitality to Manufacturing and beyond. We’re excited to leverage this expertise to support SITA’s forward-looking commitment to digital travel infrastructure.”

The partnership reflects ongoing industry momentum around digital transformation that includes AI integration. According to the 2024 SITA North American Airline IT Insights report, more than 70% of North American airlines are investing in generative AI and business intelligence.

About SITA

SITA is the air transport industry's IT provider, delivering solutions for airlines, airports, aircraft and governments. Our technology powers more seamless, safe, secure and sustainable air travel.

With around 2,500 customers, SITA’s solutions drive operational efficiencies at more than 1,000 airports while delivering the promise of the connected aircraft to customers of over 18,000 aircraft globally. SITA also provides technology solutions that help more than 70 governments strike the balance of secure borders and seamless travel. Its communications network connects every corner of the globe, and SITA bridges 45% of the air transport community’s data exchange.

In 2023, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) approved SITA’s near-term and long-term emission reduction targets. These science-based targets are pivotal in guiding the company’s climate actions to curtail greenhouse gas emissions effectively. SITA is also developing solutions to help the aviation industry meet its carbon reduction objectives, including reduced fuel burn and greater operational efficiencies.

In 2024, SITA acquired Materna IPS, leader in passenger handling, to create the world’s most powerful passenger portfolio for airports and digital travel. SITA then acquired ASISTIM, to offer a fully-fledged airline flight Operations Control Center managed service. The company also launched SmartSea to give the maritime industry access to the same advanced technology that is transforming air travel. The launch comes as part of SITA’s growth into cruise and rail, as well Urban Air Mobility, such as Vertiports.

SITA is 100% owned by the industry and driven by its needs. It is one of the most internationally diverse companies, providing services in over 200 countries and territories. Go to www.sita.aero for more information.

About Innova Solutions Innova Solutions is a trusted global technology partner specializing in transformative digital solutions for complex, real-world challenges. With teams across North America, Europe, & APAC, we blend exceptional talent and advanced technologies to enhance operations and drive sustainable revenue growth for our customers.

Partnering with technology leaders who share our passion for bold innovation, we deliver cutting-edge solutions such as generative AI, data & analytics, cloud computing, digital product engineering, and cybersecurity. Since 1998, we’ve proudly supported leading organizations across critical industries—including Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare, Insurance, and Communications—with sector-specific solutions to tackle evolving business needs. To learn more about us, visit www.innovasolutions.com.