Redefining Hospitality through Innovation: Genesys Cloud Elevates the IHG Guest Experience

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration, announced that the Genesys Cloud™ platform is helping IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, take its guest services to new heights and create more memorable stays. IHG has unified its global call center operations on Genesys Cloud, modernizing how it delivers consumer experiences. With Genesys, IHG can orchestrate personalized, world-class service to further differentiate itself with more thoughtful, empathetic hospitality.

A recent Genesys study revealed that 56% of respondents rated Hospitality and Travel as having the best customer service. With so many brands vying for attention, standing out means getting the experience right every time. Backed by Genesys Cloud, IHG is differentiating itself by setting a new bar for elevated, customized experiences that surpass guest expectations. From booking a stay in Rome, to requesting extra pillows in Paris, to upgrading a room in Kyoto, Genesys helps IHG enhance important touchpoints along the guest journey.

“IHG’s decision to implement Genesys Cloud was driven by our commitment to enhancing the guest experience through cutting-edge technology and future-proofing our contact center capabilities,” said Mary Henderson, head of reservations and customer care technology at IHG Hotels & Resorts. “This transition ensures we have a best-in-class solution that optimizes operations, engages guests and empowers our agents to deliver seamless service at scale.”

Recently, IHG executed one of its largest-ever customer experience center transformations, migrating thousands of guest services agents and thousands of toll-free numbers across eight global sites— without any downtime. Behind the scenes, an enormous network of people, platforms and phone lines came together to ensure guests get answers faster than they can say, “Late checkout, please.”

“With innovation at the heart of their guest experience, IHG is showing what modern hospitality looks like,” said Scott Cravotta, chief customer officer at Genesys. “By tapping into Genesys Cloud, IHG has built a future-ready foundation, enabling them to enhance operational efficiency, optimize agent performance, and set a new standard for intelligent guest engagement in the hospitality industry.”

To further enhance IHG contact center operations, Genesys is equipping the company with next-generation AI capabilities through its Genesys Cloud platform. Building on the successful deployment of advanced voice and digital channels, workforce engagement management, and intelligent routing, Genesys is enabling IHG to optimize operations, enhance self-service options and create more seamless guest interactions. This modernization journey is taking IHG to the next level of experience orchestration to elevate guest experiences and operational efficiencies.

