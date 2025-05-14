Informatica Expands Partnership with Databricks to Help Customers Migrate to a Modern, AI-Powered Cloud Data Management Platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an AI-powered enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced an expanded partnership with Databricks, the data and AI company, that enables customers to modernize their on-premises, Hadoop-based data lakes with a powerful combination of Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ platform and the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, providing a solid foundation for analytics and AI workloads. The announcement was made today at Informatica World in Las Vegas.

Informatica also announced its CLAIRE Modernization Agent, a first-of-its-kind AI Agent to automate the migration of on-premises Data Engineering workloads to Informatica’s Cloud Data Management platform. This is a key milestone that enables Informatica Big Data Engineering and Data Engineering and Integration customers to seamlessly transition from expensive and complex Hadoop-based data lakes and modernize to Informatica’s platform and the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

Adam Conway, Senior Vice President of Products at Databricks, said, “Enterprises today are looking to build data intelligence — AI that reasons on their data. But with such vast amounts of data, managing and migrating it efficiently is a growing challenge. Our continued partnership with Informatica brings the power of GenAI agents to streamline migrations, boost data productivity and drive faster business results.”

Key Benefits of the Informatica CLAIRE Modernization Agent Include:

AI-powered, self-service automation to assess and convert Data Integration Engineering workloads to the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud platform, eliminating risky manual migrations​.

The Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud platform provides deep and native cloud ecosystem integration, including support for new integration patterns, new file/open table formats, data types and transformations.

Repointing of workloads from Hadoop-based compute and data lakes to modern cloud-based compute and data platforms.

Maximum reuse of existing workloads and business logic provides faster time-to-value​.

Cloud-managed security/patch updates lower operational costs.

“We’re excited to partner with Databricks for the launch of our CLAIRE Modernization Agent and program as we continue to expand our automated tools to help our customers modernize to the cloud,” said Krish Vitaldevara, EVP, Chief Product Officer at Informatica. “The data lake workloads targeted are some of the largest, most complex Hadoop-based data lakes out there. This is another example of how the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud platform is helping customers move to the cloud, and we are pleased to align with Databricks on this initiative.”

Availability

The CLAIRE Modernization Agent and modernization program is currently expected to be available in the fall of 2025. For more information, visit https://www.informatica.com/lp/claire-modernization-agent-preview.html.

