Tempus Enters Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration With Boehringer Ingelheim to Advance Its Cancer Pipeline

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine and patient care, today announced a new strategic collaboration to advance Boehringer Ingelheim’s growing cancer pipeline. The new, multi-year collaboration builds on foundational work the two companies have conducted in the last few years, leveraging data and AI to further advance therapeutic research and development.

Despite significant breakthroughs in the understanding, prevention, and treatment of cancer, the disease remains a major challenge, impacting millions of lives and straining healthcare systems. Boehringer Ingelheim is committed to changing this by advancing the discovery and development of new breakthrough treatments for people living with hard-to-treat cancers. With this new collaboration, Boehringer will have access to Tempus’ de-identified database containing molecular, clinical, and imaging data and its analytical platform, Lens. The aim is to explore data derived from patient cohorts to guide biomarker development and patient stratification, develop drug combination hypotheses, support novel target discovery efforts, and educate on patients’ healthcare journey.

“By combining internal, pre-clinical experimental data, with real-world data from Tempus on its AI-powered platform, we can profoundly deepen our understanding of cancer biology and accelerate our drug discovery and development efforts,” said Mark Paul Petronczki, Head of Oncology Research at Boehringer Ingelheim.

"Leveraging real-world patient data is crucial for strengthening our data foundation and harnessing advanced AI methodologies, ultimately accelerating drug development. Integrating these comprehensive datasets with our internal data and techniques not only drives innovation but also enhances the precision and efficiency of pharmaceutical research, paving the way for groundbreaking medical advancements. I am very excited to continue our collaboration with Tempus," stated Jan Nygaard Jensen, Head of Computational Innovation at Boehringer Ingelheim.

“We look forward to expanding our work with the Boehringer team and the opportunity to deploy multiple of our solutions to their growing oncology pipeline,” said Ryan Fukushima, Chief Operating Officer at Tempus. “We both are firmly committed to applying the power of data and AI to this important research to bring novel treatments to patients faster.”

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

