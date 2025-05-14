Perfios Launches an AI-Powered Solution for Mortgage Operational Excellence at Dubai FinTech Summit 2025

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfios, a leading global B2B SaaS TechFin, today announced the launch of ‘Switch’, an AI-powered solution for mortgage operational excellence, at Dubai FinTech Summit 2025. This innovative platform aims to empower all stakeholders of the mortgage industry by transforming traditional mortgage processes and enabling a frictionless mortgage process. With 5+ years in the UAE, Perfios has established a strong presence in the banking sector with its flagship products adopted by top banks in the UAE. Perfios now onboards Lion Mortgage, a leading Mortgage Broker in the UAE, as the first client to adopt Perfios' Switch platform.

Switch, built on Perfios' proven Credit Gateway and Nexus 360 technology, is an out-of-the-box independent platform that delivers an intelligent, automated mortgage cycle management system. The platform seamlessly connects multiple key stakeholders in the mortgage journey, starting with the broker, developer, valuer, and banks, while offering comprehensive features, including:

Automated Lead Management

AI-based Mortgage Proposal Generation based on client profiles

Automated Forms generation

Eligibility Calculations and Decision Engine

Real-time Updates and Reporting

Integrated Solutions for Bank Statement Analysis, KYC, and more

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony at DFS, Pramod Veturi, International CEO, Perfios, said, “Switch is a thoughtfully engineered platform that brings intelligence, speed, and transparency to the mortgage process, solving some of the most persistent pain points in the industry. Its AI-driven architecture enables smarter decision-making and operational efficiency for all banks, brokers and network partners. We’re delighted to welcome Lion Mortgage as our first customer. This partnership marks a strong beginning for Switch, extends our relationships from Banks to Mortgage stakeholders, and also reflects the trust leading institutions place in our technology. We're happy to officially launch Switch at the Dubai FinTech Summit, a global stage for financial innovation!”

Gaurav Gambhir, MD, Lion Mortgage, expressed enthusiasm about being the first to adopt Switch: “At Lion Mortgage, we are committed to staying ahead of the curve by embracing technologies that enhance operational efficiency and elevate client experience. Switch, with its AI-driven workflows, real-time insights, and integration-ready design, has empowered us to deliver measurable value driven outcomes during the trial period of the last 3 months. These include a significantly enhanced client experience through superior service delivery, a notable reduction in error rate and turn around time, a productivity boost and a 25% increase in business volumes. We view this as a strategic leap forward in redefining the way mortgages are delivered in the UAE.”

Perfios has been at the forefront of enabling global financial inclusion by empowering financial institutions with real-time credit decisioning, analytics, onboarding automation, due diligence, monitoring, and more.

The launch of Switch in the UAE market further strengthens this commitment, representing a strategic expansion that builds on Perfios' success in serving over 1000+ financial institutions across 19 countries. The platform's scalable architecture ensures seamless adaptability across different geographies while maintaining strict compliance with local regulations, making it a truly global solution for operations excellence.

About Perfios:

Founded in 2008, Perfios is a global B2B SaaS company serving the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance industry in 19 countries, empowering 1000+ financial institutions. Through their pioneering software platforms and products, Perfios helps financial institutions to take big leaps by shaping their origination, onboarding, decisioning, underwriting and monitoring processes at scale and speed. Perfios delivers 8.2 billion data points to banks and financial institutions every year to facilitate faster decisioning, and significantly accelerates access to credit and financial services for their clients' customers. Headquartered in Bangalore, with offices worldwide and with 75+ products and platforms, and over 500+ APIs, in Perfios, their clients have a confident and a robust start-to-end tech platform.

About Lion Mortgage:

Lion Mortgage is a leading independent mortgage solutions provider based in Dubai. Established in 2013 by seasoned bankers, each bringing over 20 years of experience from top-tier financial institutions, the firm has helped over 8,000 UAE residents and international clients secure home financing with confidence.

With a client-first philosophy and deep market expertise, Lion Mortgage delivers tailored mortgage advisory services that simplify the financing process, ensuring clarity, compliance, and peace of mind. The company is driven by a commitment to long-term financial wellbeing, consistently delivering exceptional client and partner experiences, operational excellence, and performance all enabled by smart, forward-thinking technology.