Zocks Teams Up with Ameritas Investment Company, LLC and Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC to Power Advisor Efficiency and Deliver Greater Client Value

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zocks, an innovative, privacy-first AI platform that turns client conversations into actionable data and insights, today announced that Ameritas Investment Company, LLC (AIC) and Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC (AAS), wholly owned subsidiaries of Ameritas, have selected its solution to boost advisor efficiency and elevate the client experience.

As a forward-thinking firm, AIC and AAS were seeking innovative AI tools that could help its registered representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives (IARs) to scale their practices, operate more efficiently, and deliver greater value to clients. Zocks stood out for its advisor-centric design and enterprise-grade capabilities in compliance, data security, and privacy. After an extended field pilot, Zocks showed that it could streamline pre- and post-client meeting workflows, potentially saving advisors up to 30 minutes per meeting on documentation, improving the quality of client records, and accelerating post-meeting follow ups. These outcomes reinforced Zocks as the ideal platform to support AIC and AAS’s strategic initiatives for increasing productivity and time savings for advisors.

“As the financial services landscape evolves, advisors need to stay ahead of innovation to remain competitive,” said Mark Gilbert, CEO of Zocks. “We’re proud that Zocks is becoming an intricate part of Ameritas’s advisors’ daily workflows, automating routine tasks so they can focus more on what matters most and build deeper relationships with their clients.”

“At AIC and AAS, we’re committed to being an innovative, forward-thinking partner for our advisors,” said Jeremy Robson, President, AIC and AAS. “Zocks has quickly proven its value by simplifying day-to-day operations and giving advisors more time to focus on client connections and building relationships. The results speak for themselves, and the platform aligns with the high standards we hold across our business.”

Early adopters of the platform are already seeing meaningful results.

"Zocks is a game changer. It’s like having a seasoned advisor in every meeting—capturing the details that make each client uniquely them, without pulling our team away from the human connection,” said Garrett German, Founder of Harvest Wealth Group. “It’s helping us serve clients more deeply, stay focused on what matters, and operate with a level of efficiency that’s hard to overstate.”

For more information about Zocks and its AI-powered platform, visit https://zocks.io.

About Zocks

Founded in 2022, Zocks is an intelligent communications platform that automatically captures critical information from conversations. Zocks helps firms save time, get better data, and accelerate workflows. Zocks is backed by a host of investors including Lightspeed, Global Founders Capital and Ascend. Learn more about Zocks and try it out at https://www.zocks.io

About Ameritas

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and investment advisory services offered through Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC. For more information, visit ameritas.com.

Ameritas and Zocks.io are separate and unaffiliated firms. This release should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service or firm.