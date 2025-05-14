Uber and iFood Announce Strategic Partnership in Brazil

SAN FRANCISCO & SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and iFood, one of the world’s leading food delivery players, announced today a strategic partnership to offer more convenience for millions of consumers in Brazil. The partnership will allow iFood users to book Uber rides directly from the iFood app, while Uber users will gain access to iFood’s food, grocery, pharmacy, and convenience delivery services within the Uber app.

This agreement aims to simplify daily life for Brazilians by offering transportation and delivery services through two of the country’s most popular apps. Customers can now plan their commute and order meals or groceries without switching between apps, saving time and enhancing their overall experience.

“We are thrilled to partner with iFood in Brazil,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber. “Today, only around half of iFood and Uber customers in Brazil use both platforms. So this partnership represents a big milestone in our mission to help people go anywhere and get anything at the tap of a button.”

“iFood has transformed the way people order food and everyday items in Brazil, just as Uber has revolutionized the way Brazilians move around,” said Diego Barreto, CEO of iFood. “Now, this integration represents a major step forward, with both companies innovating to offer a new way to access everyday services. We believe this partnership will drive more orders for restaurants, grocery stores, pharmacies, and convenience retailers; generate more income for couriers and drivers; and make consumers’ everyday lives even easier.”

How will it work?

Brazilian consumers can continue to order their services using their preferred app. If using Uber, the Delivery tab will transition to iFood. If using iFood, a new Mobility tab will allow consumers to easily book their rides through Uber. For now, there are no changes to Uber One or 'Clube iFood', the membership programs offered by Uber and iFood, respectively, although the two companies have agreed to explore joint membership initiatives in the near future.

The integration of these services will begin rolling out in select cities in Brazil during the second half of 2025, with a nationwide expansion planned shortly after. No changes are planned to Uber’s white-label delivery offerings for businesses (Uber Direct) or parcel delivery (Uber Flash), which will continue to be booked via the Uber app and delivered by Uber drivers and couriers. In iFood’s case, there will also be no changes to any logistics services provided to partners, nor to the ‘Sob Demanda’ service, which offers delivery for those operating outside the app.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 61 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up new possibilities.

About iFood

iFood is a Brazilian technology company and a leading player in online delivery in Latin America. It connects customers, restaurants, supermarkets, and couriers in a simple and efficient way. With world-class technology and artificial intelligence, iFood processes over 120 million orders per month through an ecosystem that includes 360,000 couriers and 400,000 partner establishments, operating in approximately 1,500 cities across Brazil. Beyond food delivery, iFood also operates in the grocery, pharmacy, pet, fintech, and benefits sectors, combining technology and convenience to deliver smart solutions for both partners and customers.