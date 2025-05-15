Leixir Dental Laboratory and Heartland Dental Renew Strategic Partnership Through 2029

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leixir Dental Laboratory Group (Leixir), a world-class laboratory network, and Heartland Dental, the nation’s leading dental support organization (DSO), announced a four-year continuation of their strategic partnership. Leixir will continue to serve as a key laboratory service provider for the 3,000 plus Heartland Dental supported dentists across the United States.

“Leixir consistently delivers high-quality, competitively priced products and tailored services that support our growing network of supported Doctors,” said Dr. Anna Singh, SVP of Clinical Operations at Heartland Dental. “Their digital expertise and training resources enhance efficiency and patient care for supported Doctors. We look forward to building on this strong partnership.”

Leixir provides nationwide lab services, supports DSO-level clinical education offerings and strategic initiatives, and delivers local training and technical assistance to Heartland Dental supported Doctors. Their laboratory network ensures each supported practice has the resources to thrive in today’s evolving dental landscape. Leixir’s expertise and innovations, such as digital dentures, enable Heartland Dental supported practices to offer more precise and efficient care to their communities.

John Krier, Leixir CEO, said, “Heartland Dental demonstrates relentless commitment to support Doctors and their teams as they deliver the highest quality dental care and experiences to the communities they serve. We share their commitment and strive to consistently innovate our product and service capabilities to be exceptional partners to their supported Doctors.”

About Leixir Dental Laboratory Group

Leixir exists to serve dentists, dental practices, and patients. Leixir’s expert team of dental technicians, digital leaders, educators, and service representatives is committed to partnership and precision with every case. Through its global network of laboratories, Leixir offers a complete range of high-quality and high-value dental products, including crowns, bridges, implants, surgical guides, and dentures. Through its strategic U.S. laboratory locations (Knight, Thompson Suburban, Precision Craft, York, Leixir New York, Comprehensive Aesthetic Center, Blue Box, 4G Dental Lab, NXT LVL, Showcase), Leixir offers custom solutions and localized support. For more information, please visit www.leixir.com.

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization, providing non-clinical administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into affiliating with over 3,000 doctors in over 1,800 locations across 39 states and the District of Columbia. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit www.heartland.com.