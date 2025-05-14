BlocPal and Mobilum Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Global Payment and Digital Asset Capabilities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlocPal, a leading digital wealth and banking ecosystem provider, and Mobilum, an innovative payment infrastructure and compliance solutions company, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate Mobilum’s global payment processing and compliance solutions into BlocPal's ecosystem. This collaboration will significantly enhance BlocPal's capabilities in facilitating seamless crypto transactions, robust payment processing across global banking rails, Visa and Mastercard networks, and regulatory compliance across Europe and North America.

The integration is an essential step in BlocPal’s strategy to provide comprehensive, compliant, and user-friendly decentralized financial (DeFi) services, promoting financial inclusion and paving the way for the imminent rollout of its innovative tokenized asset offerings and decentralized BlocPalX Exchange.

Nick Mellios, CEO of BlocPal, emphasized the strategic value of the collaboration: "Integrating Mobilum’s sophisticated payment and compliance infrastructure enables BlocPal to deliver superior financial services globally, streamlining fiat and crypto transactions. This foundational partnership also strengthens our readiness for the upcoming launch of our tokenized assets and BlocPalX Exchange where robust compliance and frictionless payment solutions are key."

Wojtek Kaszycki, Founder and Chairman of Mobilum, highlighted the synergy between both companies: "BlocPal's innovative approach to blending traditional financial channels with decentralized financial services aligns perfectly with Mobilum’s vision for secure, compliant, and efficient payment solutions. This partnership extends Mobilum’s reach and demonstrates our joint commitment to innovation in digital assets."

Together, BlocPal and Mobilum are uniquely positioned to transform how consumers and businesses worldwide interact with digital payments, cryptocurrencies, and soon, tokenized investments, setting a new standard for secure and accessible financial services.

About BlocPalX Exchange & Tokenized Assets

BlocPal is soon launching its decentralized BlocPalX Exchange, an advanced digital asset trading platform specifically designed to promote BlocPal’s proven B2B2C distribution strategy. With a Binance-compatible API architecture, BlocPalX Exchange ensures effortless integration for advanced traders, market-makers, DeFi wallets, regulated exchanges, marketplaces, and B2B payment networks. This seamless integration enables partners to quickly adopt the platform, enhance their trading capabilities, and participate in BlocPal’s incentive program. BlocPal’s sophisticated tokenization framework will introduce a variety of RWAs (real-world assets), across leading blockchain networks such as Ethereum and Solana, providing compliant, secure, and scalable digital investment opportunities for a broad range of investors.

About BlocPal

BlocPal is building a next-generation digital wealth and banking ecosystem that empowers customers to easily access financial services and grow their assets. Utilizing advanced technologies including AI, cloud computing, and blockchain, BlocPal delivers integrated traditional (TradFi) and decentralized financial (DeFi) solutions through innovative Business-to-Business-to-Consumer (B2B2C) channels. With over $25 billion in transactions processed, BlocPal’s collaborative and scalable model ensures rapid global adoption and robust growth. Visit www.blocpal.com.

About Mobilum

Mobilum provides comprehensive payment infrastructure and regulatory compliance solutions designed for digital asset platforms and fintech companies worldwide. Offering seamless integration across bank-to-bank payment rails, Visa/Mastercard networks, and compliant crypto onramp/offramp services, Mobilum ensures secure, efficient, and compliant financial transactions across Europe and North America. Visit www.mobilum.com.

Disclaimer:

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities or investment interests. Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions considered reasonable by BlocPal and Mobilum as of the date of such statements, but are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These statements can be identified by words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “predict”, and similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” occur or be achieved. These statements reflect BlocPal and Mobilum’s current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date specified in such statements, and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. BlocPal and Mobilum disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.