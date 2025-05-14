Komar Selects Inspectorio to Drive Sustainability, Compliance and Full Supply Chain Visibility Across Global Operations

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inspectorio, the leading AI-powered supply chain platform for quality, compliance, sustainability and traceability, today announced a strategic partnership with Komar, a global leader in apparel manufacturing. Komar will implement Inspectorio’s centralized, data-driven platform to gain a holistic view of its global supply chain, accelerate sustainability goals and ensure supplier and product integrity at scale.

Komar, which produces over 115 million garments annually across a portfolio of 100+ owned, licensed and private label brands, is rolling out Inspectorio’s full suite of solutions — including quality risk management, lab testing, responsible sourcing and compliance, production tracking and traceability — across approximately 250 tier one and key tier two suppliers.

“Komar is committed to becoming one of the most sustainable apparel companies by 2030, and Inspectorio’s platform will be critical for helping us meet that goal,” said Thiwanka De Fonseka, chief sustainability officer, Komar. “The real-time insights and performance metrics the platform provides will enable us to make faster, more informed decisions, while remaining flexible in the face of evolving regulations and business needs.”

This partnership comes as Komar undergoes a major rebranding centered around sustainability, with efforts to digitize 100% of its supply chain and automate Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) reporting by 2026. Inspectorio’s advanced traceability capabilities will help Komar achieve full visibility down to raw materials — a key requirement for accurate, proof-based sustainability claims.

“By 2026, we want full digital traceability and automated EPR reporting,” said David Bobbitt, president of sourcing & production, Komar. “Right now, we’re scrambling between spreadsheets and partial systems. This is a big lift — and Inspectorio is the partner that can help us get there.”

Inspectorio’s platform seamlessly integrates with global standards such as the Higg Index, SLCP and ZDHC, enabling Komar to streamline sustainability data collection, reporting and supplier engagement efforts. The partnership also allows Komar to centralize key metrics and gain actionable insights from factory performance, audit results and traceability data — ensuring consistency across all divisions, from sleepwear and intimates to kids and layering.

“Komar is leading the charge on supply chain transparency and accountability,” said Chirag Patel, CEO, Inspectorio. “We’re proud to support their digital transformation and help unlock new levels of operational agility, risk reduction and integrity across their supply network.”

At a time when fashion and apparel brands are navigating mounting regulatory pressure and shifting consumer expectations, Komar’s partnership with Inspectorio demonstrates the power of investing in a unified, AI-powered platform to ensure visibility, resilience and long-term competitive advantage.

About Komar

Founded in 1908, Komar is a privately held global apparel company specializing in the design, marketing, sourcing, and distribution of sleepwear, loungewear, intimates, and layering products. Komar represents more than 100 lifestyle brands and licenses through its global retail partners across every price point. For more information, visit www.komarbrands.com.

About Inspectorio

Inspectorio is the leading AI-powered platform optimizing performance and building resilience across production chains for global brands, retailers, and manufacturers. Its cloud-based solutions digitize and connect supply chain processes — from quality and compliance to sustainability and traceability — giving companies the real-time visibility and intelligence they need to make better decisions, faster. Learn more at www.inspectorio.com.