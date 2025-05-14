Pearl Announces Global Collaboration with vVARDIS to Transform Early Detection and Proactive Treatment of Early Dental Decay

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, today announced a collaboration with vVARDIS, a leader in innovative dental care products, to educate dental professionals about detecting and treating early stages of dental decay. The global collaboration brings together vVARDIS, which has biomimetic, drill-free early caries treatment products, Curodont™, and Pearl, which has an AI-powered real-time radiologic detection aid, Second Opinion, to deliver the message of advanced, non-invasive solutions for treating early dental decay.

Pearl’s AI solutions enable dental providers to accurately detect conditions such as decay or cavities at their earliest stages, ensuring a proactive approach to oral health. Beyond early condition detection, Pearl also builds patient trust by enhancing their understanding of dental imagery, leading to higher patient acceptance and more informed treatment decisions.

vVARDIS’ Curodont™ offers a drill-free brush-on solution to aid hydroxyapatite formation throughout the early decay, helping patients to preserve the natural tooth structure and helping to avoid invasive and costly fillings. Up to 80% of all patients have tooth decay in early stages1. Curodont™ gives dental professionals the opportunity to treat these patients with a simple and fast topical application during the same visit it’s detected, without the need for a new appointment.

“At Pearl, we are dedicated to enhancing and standardizing dental diagnostics by leveraging AI to simplify radiograph interpretation and improve patient communication,” said Ophir Tanz, CEO and founder of Pearl. “Our collaboration with vVARDIS enables a comprehensive, internationally scalable approach to early intervention against dental decay, giving patients more options for an effective and proactive path to improved oral health.”

“Partnering with Pearl is a natural progression in our mission to provide innovative solutions for early stage dental decay,” said Jeremy Thomas, President, vVARDIS North America. “This collaboration equips global dental professionals with modern tools to detect conditions sooner and provides a proven, non-invasive solution to help restore enamel health.”

“As both dentists and entrepreneurs, we are thrilled to finally have and offer a groundbreaking approach to treating early decay,” said Drs. Haley and Goly Abivardi, DMDs, Founders and Co-CEOs of vVARDIS. “34 million school hours are lost each year due to emergency dental care2 and $45 billion in lost productivity annually from untreated oral disease in the United States3,4. Dental professionals have been waiting for decades for a drill-free treatment that addresses the sub-clinical signs of caries in the same visit. With its seamless integration into existing workflows, we believe that Curodont™ has the potential to rapidly become the new standard of care for the treatment of early caries, broadening the scope of services offered and empowering dentists and hygienists to lead the way in the management of early caries, ultimately enhancing patient care.”

About Pearl

Pearl is an AI-driven company committed to enhancing patient care in dentistry. Founded in 2019 by a team with decades of experience developing successful, enterprise-grade computer vision solutions, Pearl introduced the first-ever FDA-cleared AI capable of reading and instantly identifying diseases in dental x-rays. With regulatory clearance in 120 countries, Pearl's AI assists dentists in making precise clinical decisions and effectively communicating with patients, thereby transforming the dental care experience worldwide. As dentistry’s global AI leader, Pearl is committed to the ongoing innovation of robust, accessible AI tools that improve patient health outcomes and build greater trust in dental medicine. To request a demo, please visit hellopearl.com/getdemo

About vVARDIS

vVARDIS is an innovative Swiss healthcare company located in Zug, Switzerland that offers groundbreaking biomimetic, non-invasive solutions for dental professionals under the Curodont™ brand. Founded by Swiss dentists, innovators and awarded entrepreneurs, Dr. Haley Abivardi, DMD and Dr. Goly Abivardi, DMD, vVARDIS is the result of more than 25 years of research, paired with the commitment of its founders to make an impact on people’s lives, including the underserved.

vVARDIS’ mission is to expand access to novel approaches to the standard of care in dentistry with the purpose of improving oral health – the foundation for overall health. vVARDIS science is backed by 25 years of research and more than 200 scientific publications, including meta-analysis, peer-reviewed clinical studies and a long-term peer-reviewed real-world evidence study, with hundreds of thousands of patients being treated successfully.

For more information, visit vVARDIS at www.vVARDIS.com and www.linkedin.com/company/vvardis.