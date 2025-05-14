Zoho Deepens Customer Experience Platform, Adding Generative AI and Workflow Orchestration Capabilities Powered by Zia

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zoho Corporation, a global technology company, today added deeper AI and work orchestration capabilities to its CX platform, all powered by Zia, Zoho’s in-house AI engine. These AI capabilities remove technological barriers to CRM adoption across groups of people working to serve the customer.

“Multiple people in an organization need access to customer information, yet historically, CRMs have been relegated to only sales teams,” said Mani Vembu, CEO, Zoho. “As we democratize CRM with the launch of CRM for Everyone, we also need to build in capabilities that make it easy for anyone to build and extend CRM with simple prompts, without having to be an expert in the system. This is where Zia’s advanced capabilities come in. Now, anyone can create capabilities, workflows, or reports in CRM with a simple prompt. They can also make their CRM look the way they want with Zia's image to design capabilities.”

“A lot of enterprises look at their CX progress and wonder why they have trouble coordinating multiple processes across isolated departments,” says Keith Dawson, Director of Research, Customer Experience, ISG Software Research. “The promise of generative AI was that it would be able to prune away many of the old barriers to progress. Happily, AI capabilities like Zoho’s are delivering on that promise.”

As of today, CRM For Everyone is generally available to global businesses. The platform enters the market having added deep Zia capabilities as well as two new features: Connected Records and Connected Workflows.

Deep Zia Capabilities

Report Creation with Ask Zia: Agentic capability wherein a user issues a prompt to create a report, which Zia builds on the user’s behalf. Zia creates the report according to that user’s permissions, and the user can visualize Zia’s build process in real time. The user can also interrupt Zia to make additional changes, then ask Zia to resume after the override. This is one of many use cases coming to Zoho’s agentic AI deployment.

Custom Module Creation: A no-code experience to use plain language to customize the CRM implementation, such as creating modules, modifying field types, and customizing permission configurations.

Workflow Creation with Ask Zia: Utilize plain text prompts to create custom workflows. Zia, acting as an agent, performs tasks on the user's behalf, such as creating requested workflows. Zia’s agentic capabilities make it easy for anyone to set up custom workflows using simple prompts.

Image to Canvas: An image-to-design capability allowing users to bring an image to life by adding a visual design layer to the system of record, which is CRM.

Improving Customer Experience with CRM For Everyone

CRM For Everyone expands on its innovative approach to CX with the addition of Connected Records, which automatically links work across team modules to ensure the smooth flow of context through the customer journey, and Connected Workflows, an orchestration engine and builder that automatically coordinates work across the many teams involved in delivering the customer experience. These features ensure that all teams across sales, marketing, onboarding, account management, finance, and legal have relevant access to all information, bringing a higher level of consistency to customer interaction at all points in the lifecycle.

Availability and Pricing

Unless explicitly stated otherwise, AI capabilities are included in license costs for customers. Under CRM For Everyone, Team user (non-sales CRM users) licenses start at $9 per user per month on all paid editions of Zoho CRM.

Zoho Artificial Intelligence Differentiation

Zoho is committed to designing and incorporating artificial intelligence guided by the principles of customer privacy and value. Our generic AI models across contextual, assistive, and agentic AI, are not trained on consumer data and do not retain customer information. Zoho builds AI tools with usefulness in mind, striking a balance between providing AI technology that assists workers while right-sizing models that don't require burdening consumers with additional costs.

About Zoho

With 55+ apps in nearly every major business category, Zoho Corporation is one of the world’s most prolific technology companies. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with international headquarters in Chennai, India, Zoho is privately held and profitable with more than 15,000 employees. For more information, please visit: www.zoho.com