Kore.ai Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kore.ai, a global leader in enterprise AI, announces today that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Kore.ai has integrated its agent AI platform and business solutions with AWS services like Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Q, and Amazon Connect. These integrations accelerate the deployment of AWS AI tools for a variety of business use cases.

Recognized as an AWS Innovation Award winner for "Generative AI/ML Market Disruptor of the Year" in January 2025, Kore.ai has developed sophisticated integrations with key AWS AI technologies. Their solutions complement AWS infrastructure by providing adaptable and scalable AI solutions that enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. The Kore.ai Agent Platform, including AI for Work, AI for Service, and AI for Process, is also available on the AWS Marketplace.

This SCA aims to provide AWS customers with new ways to purchase and use Kore.ai’s agent platform and business solutions to be hosted on AWS. The collaboration brings together the benefits of kore.ai and AWS, to help businesses deliver better, faster, and easier experiences for their customers and employees.

“We are excited to expand our collaboration with AWS, combining Kore.ai’s innovative AI agent platform and business solutions with AWS powerful cloud infrastructure,” said Raj Koneru, Founder and CEO of Kore.ai. “Through this strategic agreement, Kore.ai and AWS will bolster our existing collaborative efforts in product integration and go-to-market strategies, expediting innovation and the realization of benefits for hundreds of our mutual customers. We are enabling global businesses to accelerate their AI adoption by simplifying the implementation of advanced AI technologies, helping them achieve transformative outcomes in today's rapidly evolving landscape.”

As part of the collaboration, Kore.ai has joined the AWS ISV Accelerate Program. Through AWS ISV Accelerate, Kore.ai will work directly with AWS sales teams on joint opportunities, making it easier for customers to adopt its AI-powered solutions via AWS Marketplace. These programs further strengthen the relationship between Kore.ai and AWS and create new paths for delivering enterprise AI at scale.

“As a leading software services and consulting company, we help large enterprises around the world adopt AI technology in a safe, secure, and scalable way,” said Nitin Rakesh, CEO of Mphasis. “We are proud to be a strategic implementation partner of Kore.ai, and we feel especially confident knowing that Kore.ai’s foundation on AWS, delivering unmatched reliability and scalability.”

"As Kore.ai’s preferred cloud provider, we are excited to expand our collaboration and to reinforce our shared commitment to empowering customers in the AI era," said Chris Casey, Head of AWS Partnerships, Asia-Pacific and Japan. “The goal of this collaboration is to accelerate innovation and productivity for our customers by combining AWS cloud infrastructure with Kore.ai’s adaptable and scalable AI platform and business solutions.”

This collaboration underscores Kore.ai and AWS commitment to providing flexibility and unlocking greater business value for customers across industries. Access kore.ai products on AWS Marketplace and to learn how to leverage these solutions with AWS products, contact the team Kore.ai.

About Kore.ai

Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI with over a decade of experience in helping large enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. It provides comprehensive offerings for AI work, process automation and customer service use cases coupled with an AI agent platform with no-code and pro-code tools for custom development and deployment at enterprise scale. Kore.ai takes an agnostic approach to model, data, cloud and applications used, giving customers freedom of choice. Trusted by over 500 partners and 450 Global 2000 companies, Kore.ai helps them navigate their AI strategy. The company has a strong patent portfolio in the AI space and has been recognized as a leader and an innovator by top analysts. Headquartered in Orlando, Kore.ai has a network of offices to support customers in India, the UK, the Middle East, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Visit Kore.ai to learn more.