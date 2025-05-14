Affirm now available at Mattress Firm, offering shoppers flexible payment options ahead of Memorial Day

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced a new partnership with Mattress Firm, the nation’s largest mattress specialty retailer. Shoppers can now use Affirm to pay over time both in-store at more than 2,200 Mattress Firm locations nationwide and online at MattressFirm.com—just in time for the retailer’s Memorial Day sale, one of its biggest annual events.

Paying with Affirm is simple. In stores, customers can apply using a link sent to their smartphone by a store associate. Online, they can simply select Affirm at checkout. In either case, shoppers will go through a quick eligibility check. If approved, they will see customized biweekly and monthly payment plans, with as low as 0% APR, and no late or hidden fees.

“At Mattress Firm, we’re always looking for ways to make it easier for our customers to get the sleep products they need,” said George Hanson, Chief Digital Officer at Mattress Firm. “With Affirm now available both online and in-store, we’re giving shoppers a simple, flexible way to pay—especially during one of our biggest sales of the year.”

“We’re proud to partner with Mattress Firm to bring flexible, transparent payment options to their customers,” said Pat Suh, SVP of Revenue at Affirm. “Quality sleep is a meaningful investment, and we look forward to seeing Mattress Firm’s shoppers choose to 'Affirm' their purchases—knowing they can do so with clarity, confidence, and no late or hidden fees. It’s a better way to pay—and an easier way to rest.”

About Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm, the nation's largest omni-channel mattress specialty retailer, has been helping solve America's sleep problems for more than 90 years through our family of brands. Every one of our more than 6,000 passionate Sleep Experts® are driven by a common purpose: to change people's lives through better sleep. Whether browsing online or in one of our 2,200+ stores, our highly trained team provides personalized service and advice to help customers choose the right mattress and bedding products based on their unique needs. Our expertly curated selection of products includes leading brands such as Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Sealy®, Serta®, Simmons®, Sleepy's®, Stearns & Foster®, Tempur-Pedic®, Tuft & Needle®, tulo® and Purple®. Mattress Firm supports local and national charities through donations and offers employees volunteering opportunities to serve their communities. As part of this commitment, Mattress Firm has partnered with the National Women's Shelter Network, an organization dedicated to ending homelessness and providing life-changing resources to people in need. Everyone deserves a safe place to sleep at night—and with this partnership, we aim to create brighter mornings and a brighter future. Mattress Firm is a wholly owned business of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE: SGI). For more information about Mattress Firm, visit http://www.mattressfirm.com.

About Affirm

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency, and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to California Finance Lender license 60DBO-111681.

AFRM-PA