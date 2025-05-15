Bloomstreet Enters into Strategic Partnership Agreement with Google Israel for Market Expansion in Japan

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloomstreet Inc. (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Junichi Takayama; hereinafter “Bloomstreet”), a company that supports overseas enterprises entering the Japanese market, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership agreement with Google Israel Ltd. (Headquarters: Tel Aviv District; Country Manager: Barak Regev; hereinafter “Google Israel”). This partnership aims to support Israeli companies that operate globally with Google Ads and are seeking to expand into the Japanese market.

Background of the Partnership

Known as a "Start-up Nation," Israel is home to many unicorn companies and places greater emphasis on global markets than on domestic expansion. For Israeli companies that have already established a strong foundation in the large U.S. market, Japan is increasingly seen as a key market for further growth.

Google Israel is currently leading a project to support the global expansion of Israeli companies, particularly into major markets like Japan. This initiative includes optimizing UI/UX for Japanese users, localizing creative ads and video content, and validating user experiences through collaborations with expert partners in each field. Through this partnership, Bloomstreet will serve as a strategic partner, offering services such as website localization for Japanese users, creative ad production, and marketing consulting.

Reason Behind the Partnership

Seffi Tsarfati, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Google Israel, shared the following about the decision to select Bloomstreet:

"Japan is a market where simply applying the same global strategies often fails to deliver results. What made Bloomstreet stand out was their proven track record in adapting global UI/UX to the unique needs of the Japanese market, developed through projects with Western companies, but also their experience in tech industry relevant to our clients, and their ability to communicate smoothly in English with on-the-ground teams. We’ve already completed a project with one Israeli client, who was impressed by the high quality of the design. The local team also praised Bloomstreet's deep expertise and professionalism."

Comment from Bloomstreet Inc. President & CEO, Junichi Takayama:

"We've received numerous inquiries over the years from international companies looking to enter the Japanese market. Since the latter half of 2024, however, we've seen a growing demand for deeper and more comprehensive localization efforts tailored to Japanese users. This partnership represents an exciting new opportunity to support end clients through Google Israel, as this is an area where we truly excel. We look forward to contributing to the development of a co-creative business ecosystem between Israeli companies and us."

About Bloomstreet Inc.

https://www.bloomstreet.jp/en/

Founded in August 2014, Bloomstreet provides strategic marketing support to international enterprises entering the Japanese market. From planning strategies aligned with Japanese search behaviors to delivering website localization customized to local tastes, Bloomstreet offers end-to-end support to maximize lead generation. With a bilingual team working closely with overseas headquarters, Bloomstreet helps deepen market understanding and promote product and service adoption in Japan.