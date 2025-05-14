Renowned Health Experts Partner with SuppCo to Revolutionize the Supplements Industry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SuppCo, the health tech startup transforming how people discover, manage, and optimize their supplement routines, today announced partnerships with leading health experts to reshape the supplements industry and provide actionable protocols that support better outcomes and well-being. The advisor partnerships will give SuppCo users access to the exact supplement regimens recommended and followed by leading experts in critical areas of preventive health, from longevity and brain health to gut and metabolic health, to fertility, detox, and more.

The SuppCo Experts and their respective health categories are:

“Our goal in partnering with these preeminent experts is to help all individuals make sense of a complex and confusing supplement industry to hit their goals. We’re confident that by having access to validated protocols from credible doctors and category experts, consumers will be better equipped to understand supplements and make informed decisions regarding safe and high-quality products,” Steve Martocci, co-founder of SuppCo.

Studies show consumers are increasingly growing weary of the supplements industry, without trustworthy resources for high-quality and effective product guidance. SuppCo was created to help people navigate the world of supplements with its easy-to-use, comprehensive mobile app and digital platform. Now, for the first time, consumers have direct access to precise supplement routines purpose-built by trusted experts, bridging the gap between cutting-edge health expertise and actionable supplement recommendations, and ultimately providing greater trust and transparency within an extremely fragmented industry.

“The supplement industry presents a complex and often opaque landscape. Navigating the variability in nutrient guidance, product quality and ingredient transparency poses significant challenges for supplement users, and not everyone has access to advice from a functional medicine doctor,” said Dr. Mark Hyman, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Function Health and founder of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine. “SuppCo is breaking this narrative - making it easier than ever for people to make informed supplement choices by accessing expert guidance, and I’m thrilled to join this incredible mission and journey.”

The SuppCo Experts have curated data-backed supplement protocols in critical health categories, which include:

Comprehensive nutrient targets with specific dosages

Science-backed rationales for each nutrient recommendation

Product suggestions validated by SuppCo’s TrustScore quality rating system

Integration with routing tracking and scheduling tools

Warnings around potential risks of interactions and user contexts

Lifestyle interventions to support protocol effectiveness

“I’m regularly asked by women what supplements they should be using, and taking incorrect or low-quality supplements is a common problem I see in my practice today. For years I’ve struggled knowing there had to be a better way to help these individuals make sense of their supplements,” said Dr. Natalie Crawford, board-certified OBGYN/REI, co-founder of Fora Fertility and host of the “As a Woman” podcast. “Today, such a tool exists, and my patients now have quick access to the evidence-backed protocols I’ve developed for fertility and hormonal issues, all based on the same principles I use in my practice – and all for free.”

SuppCo’s Experts have also made their own personal supplement stacks available to users via the app and have provided significant feedback in the development of the platform, including features like the TrustScore product quality rating system.

To follow the Expert Protocols, view their personal stacks, and download the SuppCo app, visit supp.co.

About SuppCo

SuppCo is a health tech startup transforming how people discover, manage, and optimize their supplement routines. Via its app and website, SuppCo provides a revolutionary platform to help users make sense of supplements, leveraging their personalized stack analysis tools and TrustScore quality rating system to help users hit their health goals. For more information, visit supp.co and follow SuppCo on Instagram and X.