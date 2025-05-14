Informatica and Salesforce Partner Announce Plans to Deliver AI-Driven Customer Intelligence with New Agentforce Integration

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an AI-powered enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced plans to expand its partnership with Salesforce to integrate Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ platform with Salesforce’s Agentforce, the digital labor platform for augmenting teams with trusted autonomous AI agents in the flow of work. This new AI-driven chapter in the Salesforce and Informatica partnership will extend Agentforce for Sales and Agentforce for Service with enriched customer intelligence — empowering organizations to deliver more personalized, AI-enhanced customer experiences.

At the heart of this solution is Informatica’s Master Data Management (MDM), “golden records” that integrate customer data from dozens of enterprise systems, helping to ensure optimal data quality. Informatica MDM SaaS will leverage these records to enrich AI agents built with Agentforce, supporting critical sales and service use cases across B2C and B2B environments. The announcements were made today at the company’s annual data management and AI conference, Informatica World, held in Las Vegas.

Planned key capabilities:

Customer insights that include full profiles, contact information, buying behavior, product affinity, complex household and organizational hierarchies, segmentation, consent status (e.g., GDPR/CCPA) and contact preferences.

Customer service enhancements that can improve customer satisfaction scores and organizational reputation by empowering support teams with up-to-date, context-rich customer data during every interaction.

Sales enrichment that provides 360° customer intelligence across all enterprise systems to personalize engagement and help ensure regulatory compliance.

“Data is foundational for agentic AI,” said Tyler Carlson, SVP, Business Development and Strategy at Salesforce. “Through Informatica’s master data management capabilities integrated with Agentforce, Salesforce customers will be able to further ground AI agent interactions in high-quality data to drive better and targeted service and engagement.”

The Informatica MDM SaaS actions for Agentforce are planned to be offered on the Salesforce AppExchange and are targeted to be globally available in the second half of 2025.

“This collaboration is about action, not just insights,” said Rik Tamm-Daniels, GVP of Strategic Ecosystems at Informatica. “We will be augmenting the Agentforce experiences for line-of-business users with deep, reliable enterprise data to enable intelligent customer interactions that drive measurable outcomes.”

