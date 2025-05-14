AM Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Downgrades Credit Ratings of American Heritage Life Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has removed from under review with negative implications and downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a+” (Excellent) from “aa-” (Superior) of American Heritage Life Insurance Company (American Heritage) (Jacksonville, FL). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect American Heritage’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The downgrading of American Heritage’s ratings is not a reflection of a change in its credit worthiness.

These rating actions follow the April 1, 2025, announcement by StanCorp Financial Group Inc. (StanCorp) that the acquisition of American Heritage has been finalized. The transaction was financed by the ultimate parent, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company (Meiji Yasuda), and the ratings are reflective of American Heritage receiving one notch of lift from Meiji Yasuda. Expanding its U.S. business has been a focal point of Meiji Yasuda over the last few years and this additional employer voluntary benefits business is of strategic importance in carrying out the ultimate parent’s growth strategy.

AM Best expects that any additional capital needed to support premium growth at American Heritage will come from StanCorp and Meiji Yasuda should the company need it. The integration of the acquired employer voluntary benefits business is expected to deepen the expertise and capabilities of StanCorp as well. Moreover, there will be no name change for American Heritage in the short term as it is a well-known brand in the market. The execution risk of the business integration will be monitored by AM Best over the medium term.

