-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to SunStrong Issuer 2025-A, LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes issued by SunStrong Issuer 2025-A, LLC ("SunStrong 2025-A"), a $253.841 million asset-backed securitization collateralized by a pool of residential solar loans originated via the SunPower Corporation platform. The solar loans were subsequently sold to SunStrong Capital Holdings, LLC ("SunStrong Capital") and are currently managed by SunStrong Management, LLC ("SunStrong Management"), a separately capitalized but affiliated entity to SunStrong Capital. Both entities are owned by Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc and certain funds managed by GoodFinch Management, LLC. While SunStrong Capital was previously majority owned by SunPower Corporation, there is currently no affiliation between SunPower Corporation and SunStrong Capital nor SunStrong Management.

The collateral pool of SunStrong 2025-A will include approximately $349.4 million of solar loans with a weighted average FICO of 757, a weighted average seasoning of 19 months, and a weighted average interest rate of 3.56% as of the January 31, 2025 cut-off date. The preliminary ratings reflect the initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 52.33% for the Class A notes to 28.08% for the Class D notes.

KBRA applied its General Global Rating methodology for Asset-Backed Securities as well as its Consumer Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology. In applying the methodologies, KBRA analyzed SunPower’s portfolio pool data and the underlying collateral pools and analyzed the capital structure using stressed cash flow assumptions. KBRA considered its operational reviews, as well as due diligence calls with SunStrong Management and Launch. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1009411

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Michael Polvere, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-3339
michael.polvere@kbra.com

Richard DiGeronimo, Analyst
+1 646-731-1317
richard.digeronimo@kbra.com

Rahel Avigdor, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1203
rahel.avigdor@kbra.com

Jack Kahan, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of ABS & RMBS (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2486
jack.kahan@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Michael Polvere, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-3339
michael.polvere@kbra.com

Richard DiGeronimo, Analyst
+1 646-731-1317
richard.digeronimo@kbra.com

Rahel Avigdor, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1203
rahel.avigdor@kbra.com

Jack Kahan, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of ABS & RMBS (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2486
jack.kahan@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns AAA Rating to Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Senior Sales Tax Bonds, 2025 Series A and Senior Sales Tax Bonds, 2025 Series B; Affirms Related Ratings

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AAA to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Senior Sales Tax Bonds, 2025 Series A and Senior Sales Tax Bonds, 2025 Series B. KBRA additionally affirms the long-term rating of AAA for the Authority's outstanding Senior Sales Tax Bonds and AA+ for the Authority's Subordinated Sales Tax Bonds (USDOT Loan). The rating Outlook is Stable. Key Credit Considerations The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OBX 2025-NQM8 Trust

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of mortgage-backed notes from OBX 2025-NQM8 Trust, a $595.6 million non-prime RMBS transaction. The underlying collateral, comprising 1,099 residential mortgages, is characterized by a notable concentration of alternative income documentation (85.7%) loans. A majority of the loans are classified as non-qualified mortgages (Non-QM) (45.0%) or exempt (44.3%) from the Ability-to-Repay/Qualified Mortgage (ATR/QM) rule due to...

KBRA Assigns AA+ Rating, Stable Outlook to the City of Fort Worth, TX General Purpose Bonds, Series 2025 and Tax Notes, Series 2025

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA+ to the City of Fort Worth, TX General Purpose Bonds, Series 2025 and Tax Notes, Series 2025. Concurrently, the long-term rating of AA+ is affirmed on the City's outstanding General Purpose Bonds, Tax Notes, and Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation. The Outlook is Stable. Key Credit Considerations The rating actions were assigned because of the following key credit considerations: Credit Positives Strong financia...
Back to Newsroom