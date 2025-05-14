Deluxe Merchant Services and MyKidReports Partner to Embed Payment Solutions for Nonprofit Child Care Centers

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a trusted Payments and Data company, today announced a strategic partnership with MyKidReports, a leading provider of childcare management software. This collaboration will integrate the secure payment processing capabilities of Deluxe into the MyKidReports platform, enabling childcare centers—particularly those in the nonprofit sector—to streamline tuition and fee collection.

Through this integration, childcare providers will be able to seamlessly manage billing and accept payments directly within the MyKidReports interface, improving operational efficiency and enhancing the parent experience.

“We’re proud to deliver payment technology that integrates fully and seamlessly into platforms our communities already trust,” said Brian Mahony, President, Merchant Services at Deluxe. “This collaboration with MyKidReports reflects our broader commitment to reducing complexity and helping mission-driven organizations run more efficiently.”

MyKidReports offers a comprehensive, user-friendly solution that simplifies childcare operations. By embedding the payment functionality of Deluxe into its platform, MyKidReports enhances its ability to serve nonprofit centers with integrated financial tools tailored to their needs.

“At MyKidReports, our mission is to empower childcare providers with tools that streamline operations so they can focus on what truly matters—children,” said Sandeep Bajaj, Founder and CEO of MyKidReports. “This partnership with Deluxe brings powerful, seamless payment processing to our platform at a critical time for nonprofit growth.”

The integrated solution is now available to MyKidReports users and includes automated billing, secure transaction processing, and simplified payment acceptance.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe, a trusted Payments and Data company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.