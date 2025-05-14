-

Costco and Affirm partner to bring new, flexible payment option to Costco.com

Costco members shopping online can now pay over time with longer-term, transparent payment plans for cart sizes over $500

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, and Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco”) (NASDAQ: COST), the world’s third-largest retailer, today announced a multi-year partnership naming Affirm as a pay-over-time provider for Costco.com in the U.S. Starting today, Costco members shopping online can use Affirm at checkout to pay over time without any late or hidden fees.

Consumers spent approximately $250 billion stocking up on everyday essentials and investing in big-ticket items at Costco warehouses and online in fiscal year 2024, which ended on September 1, 2024. Now, after going through a quick, real-time eligibility check, approved Costco members can choose from Affirm’s personalized monthly payment plans for purchases ranging from $500 to $17,500. These plans feature transparent pricing and credit offers—including APR discounts.

“As summer approaches, we're seeing more consumers turn to Affirm to prepare for the season ahead—whether it's outdoor entertaining essentials, like a new barbecue or patio furniture, a storage shed, or a new set of appliances,” said Pat Suh, Affirm’s SVP of Revenue. “Costco members in particular know the value of planning ahead and buying in bulk. We're excited to offer them an alternative to traditional credit, helping them confidently manage their spending on larger purchases without hidden fees.”

About Affirm
Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network—one based on trust, transparency, and putting people first—we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to California Finance Law license 60DBO-111681.

