Psycho Bunny Signs French Tennis Standout Arthur Rinderknech in Multi-Year Ambassador Deal

Rinderknech joins an elite roster of Psycho Bunny athletes, and is set to debut custom on-court apparel, as the brand continues to expand its tennis presence.

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Premium menswear brand Psycho Bunny proudly announces the newest addition to its growing lineup of tennis ambassadors: French tennis standout Arthur Rinderknech. The partnership underscores Psycho Bunny’s expanding presence in the sport and commitment to outfitting both rising stars and legendary icons.

Rinderknech, known for his powerful serve and elegant all-court game, will sport custom-made Psycho Bunny apparel during his matches on the ATP Tour. As a brand ambassador, he joins rising star Alexei Popyrin, further elevating Psycho Bunny’s credibility and visibility in the tennis world.

“Arthur brings a modern energy to the court that aligns perfectly with the Psycho Bunny ethos—fearless individuality, refined style, and high performance,” said Anna Martini, CEO of Psycho Bunny. “His athleticism and presence make him the ideal representative as we continue to carve out a bold lane in tennis.”

This announcement follows a series of strategic moves in tennis for Psycho Bunny, including its partnership with both the National Bank Open and Tennis Canada as their official athletic outfitter, and ongoing collaboration with Popyrin. The brand is making waves in the sport by blending its iconic bold spirit with the performance demands of top-tier athletes.

“I’ve always loved expressing myself through what I wear, and Psycho Bunny allows me to bring that creativity to the court and beyond,” said Rinderknech. “The apparel feels amazing, looks sharp, and gives me the confidence to play my best. I’m proud to be part of a brand that’s redefining tennis style.”

With nearly 180 stores worldwide and a fast-growing presence in the sports space, Psycho Bunny is pushing the boundaries of fashion both on and off the court. Rinderknech’s debut in custom Psycho Bunny gear marks another major milestone as the brand redefines what it means to dress—and perform—boldly in tennis.

ABOUT PSYCHO BUNNY:

Headquartered in Montreal, Psycho Bunny is a global premium clothing brand recognized for its bold designs, uncompromising quality, and iconic bunny logo. Since its founding in 2005, the brand has redefined modern style by blending classic sophistication with a playful, irreverent edge. Originally known for its premium polo shirts, Psycho Bunny has expanded to offer a full range of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. With nearly 180 stores worldwide and a commitment to excellence, the brand is growing quickly, crafting elevated fashion from the world’s finest materials.

In 2024, The Bold Standard was introduced—born out of Psycho Bunny’s relentless commitment to consummate quality, striking design, and a thoroughly audacious, adventurous lifestyle. More than just fashion, it represents a state of mind, an attitude, an ethos, a mantra, a rallying cry, and a veritable religion—anchored by one thoroughly iconic Bunny logo.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
The Brand Agency
psychobunny@thebrand-agency.com

