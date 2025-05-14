Integreon Announces Strategic Collaboration with PwC

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integreon today announced a new strategic collaboration with PwC. This collaboration is the latest commitment in Integreon’s and PwC’s investment in Legal Managed Services across the EMEA region.

“PwC’s collaboration with Integreon underscores our commitment to enabling our EMEA clients to harness the benefits of generative AI.” Share

By combining PwC’s legal generative AI technology investments and deep domain legal and industry expertise with Integreon’s extensive global talent pool, the firms can work as one team, ensuring the highest quality and efficiency of services underpinned by the most advanced legal technologies.

“Through our collaboration with Integreon, we are able to deliver significant benefits and drive real impact for clients by delivering high-quality, Legal Managed Services at scale,” said Frederic Mirza Khanian, PwC Global Legal Business Solutions Leader. “This is an exciting opportunity for us to serve the evolving needs of our clients.”

“Facing a strategic or operational challenge demands a flexible and high-quality solution. A strategic business partner can ‘take the problem away’ by managing and optimising your high-volume tasks, ensuring excellence in every aspect of the solution, from technology and legal expertise to process excellence. That is what our collaboration with Integreon offers to the client,” said Patricia Manca Diaz, PwC EMEA Legal Managed Services Leader.

Subroto Mukerji, Integreon CEO, added: “PwC’s collaboration with Integreon underscores our commitment to enabling our EMEA clients to harness the benefits of generative AI. Technology-driven solutions are central to our approach, and we are thrilled to join this collaboration to help shape the future of legal services.”

About Integreon

Integreon is the trusted, global provider of legal, creative and business outsourced solutions to corporations and law firms seeking to expand their capabilities and transform their performance. The company’s 3,500+ professionals provide expert support across a range of managed services—from creative design, content delivery and administrative support to legal and compliance. With global delivery centers on three continents, Integreon delivers round-the-clock service in 50+ languages and is deeply committed to client success, consistently delivering innovative, tech-enabled solutions that improve agility and efficiency to drive business performance. Integreon is owned by EagleTree Capital, a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm with over $5 billion of assets under management.

For more information about Integreon’s range of services, email info@integreon.com, visit www.integreon.com and follow Integreon at LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

About PwC

PwC’s purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 155 countries with over 284,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory, and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting www.pwc.com.

© 2025 PwC. All rights reserved.