Mediacom Communications Recognized as a US Best Managed Company for Fifth Consecutive Year

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mediacom Communications is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2025 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private* and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies.

The 2025 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people, as well as maintaining financial performance and governance. Designees drove their businesses forward while remaining dedicated to their people and focusing on their customers. Advanced technology took a central role for most of these companies, to create efficiencies and enhance the quality of products and experiences.

“Being named a US Best Managed Company for the fifth consecutive year is a tremendous accomplishment,” said Rocco B. Commisso, Mediacom’s Founder, Chairman and CEO. “Mediacom takes great pride in providing advanced broadband services to smaller cities and towns across America, and this award is proof that our longstanding commitment to invest in highly skilled people and cutting-edge technology is working.”

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 44 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Mediacom Communications

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom offers high-speed data, video, phone, and mobile services to over 3 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.