Llama Group: Bridger Partners with BMI to Expand Royalty Collection in the U.S.

BRUSSELS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Llama Group (Paris: ALLAM) (Brussels: ALLAM):

Bridger, a leading and innovative copyright management company and part of Llama Group, has entered into a strategic agreement with BMI, the largest performing rights organization in the United States. This partnership is set to significantly enhance royalty collection for Bridger’s members.

BMI serves as a critical link between songwriters and the businesses and organizations that publicly perform their music. Through this collaboration, Bridger will now be able to collect performance royalties on behalf of its members within the U.S., marking a major step forward in its global expansion.

This agreement is expected to substantially increase the royalties Bridger collects, particularly in light of industry growth. In 2024, global performance rights revenues reached USD 2.9 billion—a 5.9% increase from the previous year—marking the fourth consecutive year of growth. Performance rights accounted for 9.7% of total global music revenues, according to the IFPI Global Music Report 2025.

The partnership enables Bridger to collect royalties not only from digital platforms but also from physical venues across the United States.

“This partnership with BMI completes a very strong offering from Bridger to its members. The United States is the largest market for performance rights, and we’re thrilled to now be able to collect royalties in this market thanks to BMI. Our mission is to continuously provide the best service with full transparency to the authors, composers, and publishers who trust Bridger,” said Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Bridger.

In this context, it is also worth noting that Bridger has applied to become an RME client of CISAC and has recently received confirmation that CISAC will be making a positive recommendation to its General Assembly, scheduled for May 28.

Next Meeting

May 15, 2025 – Investor Conference Call

About BMI – https://www.bmi.com

BMI was founded in 1939 by forward-thinkers who wanted to represent songwriters in emerging genres, like jazz, blues and country, and protect the public performances of their music. BMI is currently the largest music performing rights organization in the U.S. and continues to nurture new talent and new music

About Bridger - www.bridgermusic.io

Bridger is committed to supporting songwriters and composers with innovative royalty collection solutions. Designed as an intuitive and easy-to-use copyright management platform, Bridger enables songwriters to register their musical works within minutes and unlock additional revenue streams beyond their digital distributor.

About Winamp – www.winamp.com

Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and fans. We provide powerful tools that empower creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue—all while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources to help creators take control of their careers.

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company. Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music. The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness. Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.