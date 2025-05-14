Options and SkyBridge Capital Mark Nine Years of Strategic Partnership, Powered by AtlasWorkplace

CHICAGO & NEW YORK & LONDON & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options Technology (Options), a leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services for global capital markets is proud to celebrate nine years of partnership with SkyBridge Capital, a global alternative investment firm.

“Our partnership with SkyBridge Capital reflects the very best of what AtlasWorkplace was built to do; empower leading financial firms with robust, secure, and responsive IT infrastructure." Share

The collaboration is anchored by AtlasWorkplace, Options’ premier IT platform purpose-built for hedge funds, asset management, private equity, and financial services firms.

For nearly a decade, SkyBridge Capital has leveraged AtlasWorkplace to support its operations, combining secure infrastructure, cloud services, end-user support, and cybersecurity under one seamless solution. Designed to meet the pace, transparency, and compliance standards of institutional finance, AtlasWorkplace enables SkyBridge to focus on investment performance while Options delivers world-class technology operations behind the scenes.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options, commented: “Our partnership with SkyBridge Capital reflects the very best of what AtlasWorkplace was built to do; empower leading financial firms with robust, secure, and responsive IT infrastructure. SkyBridge operates in one of the most demanding segments of finance. We’re proud to have earned their trust over the past nine years, and we look forward to driving continued growth and innovation together.”

With a high-engagement service model at its core, AtlasWorkplace adapts to the dynamic needs of global investment firms, from day-to-day IT support to long-term scalability. For SkyBridge, this approach has enabled its business to grow and evolve in an increasingly complex technology and regulatory environment.

Today’s news comes as the latest in a series of major milestones at Options, including the opening of its new city of London office at 100 Bishopsgate, the achievement of SOC compliance for 14 consecutive years and a new partnership with Paget Brown as it expands offices in Belfast.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Paris, and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

About SkyBridge Capital

SkyBridge Capital is a global alternative investment firm specializing in hedge fund solutions and digital asset investments. Founded in 2005, the firm manages assets across a range of strategies with a commitment to innovation, transparency, and investor alignment.