Norli Liv & Pension Modernizes Investment Operations with Clearwater Analytics

BOISE, Idaho & CHICAGO & NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), the most comprehensive technology platform for investment management, today announced that Danish pension provider, Norli Liv & Pension, part of the Norli group, has partnered with Clearwater to modernize its investment accounting, reporting and compliance operations.

Clearwater will provide Norli with a single, consolidated view of all in-house and outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) managed holdings across its public and private asset classes—enhancing investment transparency and empowering better, faster decision-making. The platform will also support regulatory compliance through automated workflows and robust, audit-ready reporting.

By moving to Clearwater’s single instance, multi-tenant platform, Norli Liv & Pension will eliminate multiple legacy platforms, reduce manual work and accelerate its monthly close. The platform’s “single pane of glass” view will provide users across departments with unified access to accurate, timely data and analytics across all asset classes. Additionally, Clearwater’s scalability and flexibility will enable Norli to adapt to evolving Danish regulatory reporting requirements in real time.

“Partnering with Clearwater Analytics is a major step forward for our business,” said Peter Trägårdh Christensen, Group Director at Norli Liv & Pension. “We’re adopting a modern solution that simplifies regulatory complexity and enhances the quality of our financial reporting. Clearwater’s platform provides the efficiencies needed to innovate, scale confidently and meet client and regulatory reporting expectations with reliable data.”

“We’re proud to support Norli Liv & Pension as they modernize their investment operations,” said Keith Viverito, Managing Director EMEA at Clearwater Analytics. “Their decision highlights a broader shift among pension providers toward data consolidation and automation. With Clearwater, Norli Liv & Pension can streamline operations and confidently navigate Denmark’s regulatory landscape. We look forward to being a long-term partner in their continued growth.”

Discover how Clearwater Analytics can elevate your investment management strategy and drive operational excellence by speaking to an expert today.

About Norli Liv & Pension

Norli Group is a Nordic consolidator of traditional guaranteed life and pension products that uniquely offers new customers traditional pension savings as part of their pension scheme. Founded in 1986 as part of Alm. Brand Group (formerly Alm. Brand Life and Pension), the company rebranded to Norli Liv & Pension under new ownership in 2022. Now part of Nordic I&P, which focuses on pension insurance across the Nordics, Norli Liv & Pension aims to be the market leader in traditional pension savings.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) is transforming investment management with the industry's most comprehensive cloud-native platform for institutional investors across global public and private markets. While legacy systems create risk, inefficiency, and data fragmentation, Clearwater's single-instance, multi-tenant architecture delivers real-time data and AI-driven insights throughout the investment lifecycle. The platform eliminates information silos by integrating portfolio management, trading, investment accounting, reconciliation, regulatory reporting, performance, compliance, and risk analytics in one unified system. Serving leading insurers, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, corporations, and governments, Clearwater supports over $8.8 trillion in assets globally. Learn more at www.clearwateranalytics.com.