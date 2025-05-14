Informatica Unveils New Innovations with Microsoft Fabric and Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service Enabling Trusted Data for Analytics and AI

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Informatica (NYSE: INFA), a leader in enterprise AI-powered cloud data management, today announced significant advancements to deepen its collaboration with Microsoft. The announcements were made at Informatica World, the company’s annual data management and AI conference held in Las Vegas.

“As enterprises increasingly rely on data to fuel their analytics and GenAI initiatives, data quality and governance, along with copilot experiences, become critical for successful business outcomes," said Krish Vitaldevara, Chief Product Officer at Informatica. "By integrating our cloud data management capabilities directly into Microsoft Fabric, and building CLAIRE® Copilots leveraging Azure OpenAI Service, we're empowering business users to build enterprise grade analytics and AI applications.”

Today, Informatica unveils three critical innovations that enable trusted data for analytics and AI initiatives:

Informatica’s Data Quality Native Application for Microsoft Fabric: Informatica unveils the public preview of its Data Quality native application for Microsoft Fabric. With the Microsoft Fabric native application integration, Fabric users are now empowered to profile and cleanse data directly within the Fabric environment. With this seamless integration users can benefit from a single sign-on between Informatica and Microsoft Fabric environments. Users can now leverage the capabilities of Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ by ingesting data from 300-plus enterprise sources to Microsoft Fabric endpoints and run data profiles within Microsoft Fabric to analyze data schemas, assess completeness, conformity and consistency of data sets. To build on the collaboration with Microsoft Fabric, Informatica is also announcing support for Iceberg Open Table support for Microsoft Fabric.

Informatica’s Master Data Management Extensions for Microsoft Fabric: Informatica’s multi-domain Master Data Management (MDM) extensions empower organizations to consolidate key master and transactional data from multiple sources into Microsoft Fabric. These extensions support the development of analytics and AI applications grounded in trusted, high-quality mastered data across key domains. With the MDM extensions for Microsoft Fabric, users can now leverage out-of-the-box, pre-built integration assets to expedite data onboarding and effortlessly replicate comprehensive master data models, including customer, product, supplier, location, and more, into Microsoft Fabric. The accelerated deployment reduces the time to onboard high-quality mastered data into Microsoft Fabric from weeks to minutes, providing trusted business insights faster. Informatica’s Master Data Management Extensions for Microsoft Fabric are now generally available.

CLAIRE Copilot for Data Integration and Cloud Application Integration: Copilots are a key user interface for AI, and CLAIRE Copilot is a trusted AI assistant for data professionals to augment their skills and knowledge with support for responsible AI, security and the ability to manage data with trust across the data estate. CLAIRE Copilot is built with Azure OpenAI Service for conversational/summarization assistance, use case classification, field mappings and query generation. It also uses Informatica’s hosted Open Source LLMs for automating business processes and tasks associated with data and application integration - increasing productivity and enabling faster time to insights. CLAIRE Copilot is now generally available.

“As a customer-oriented business, trusted data is the backbone of Regal Rexnord's experiences and operational excellence," said Timothy Dickson, Chief Digital & Information Officer at Regal Rexnord. "Informatica and Microsoft are trusted partners that have unified our data ecosystem on Azure, making it easy for us to adopt AI initiatives and make smarter, data-driven decisions that delight our customers and benefit our business."

"Microsoft Fabric is one of our fastest-growing analytics solutions since its availability in November 2023," said Arun Ulagaratchagan, Corporate Vice President, Azure Data at Microsoft. "Informatica's deep integration with Microsoft Fabric brings enterprise-grade data management capabilities to our shared customers, empowering them to derive greater value from their data for analytics and AI initiatives."

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), a leader in AI-powered enterprise cloud data management, helps businesses unlock the full value of their data and AI. As data grows in complexity and volume, only Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ delivers a complete, end-to-end platform with a suite of industry-leading, integrated solutions to connect, manage and unify data across any cloud, hybrid or multi-cloud environment. Powered by CLAIRE® AI, Informatica’s platform integrates natively with all major cloud providers, data warehouses and analytics tools— giving organizations the freedom of choice, avoiding vendor lock-in and delivering better ROI by enabling access governed data, simplify operations and scale with confidence.

Trusted by 5,000+ customers in nearly 100 countries—including over 80 of the Fortune 100—Informatica is the backbone of platform-agnostic, cloud data-driven transformation.

