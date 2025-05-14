-

Westinghouse and INSA Lyon Collaborate to Accelerate Materials Innovation

original Marie-Christine Baietto, Director, R&D at INSA Lyon, and Lou Martinez Sancho, Westinghouse Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President, R&D, sign collaboration agreement designed to accelerate material science and innovation in Europe.

WARSAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westinghouse Electric Company and the Institut National des Sciences Appliquées (INSA) Lyon announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support material science for fostering nuclear innovation.

Under this MoU, Westinghouse will provide four test rigs to INSA Lyon that allow for research in cold spray coating, high temperature materials performance and erosion and corrosion testing at the INSA Lyon MATEIS lab. This partnership enhances Westinghouse's material science research, demonstrating a commitment to advancing nuclear technology.

“Material science is foundational to energy innovation, shaping the way Westinghouse designs, builds and sustains current and future plants,” said Lou Martinez Sancho, Westinghouse Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President, R&D. “By understanding the fundamental properties of materials – thanks to testing enhanced by AI – we can explore new opportunities for developing novel materials. The collaboration between Westinghouse and INSA Lyon will unlock new possibilities for efficiency, durability and sustainability in energy innovation.”

“This collaboration positions INSA Lyon as a major player in supporting the development of GEN IV (SMR/AMR) in particular, and consequently as a player in research into the decarbonization of our society,” said Marie-Christine Baietto, Director, R&D at INSA Lyon.

Material science remains a cornerstone of the nuclear industry, as it is pivotal in powering nuclear innovation – this includes the development of cutting-edge fuel for today's and tomorrow's reactors, creating cost-effective construction methods or enhancing surface engineering to tackle reactor corrosion.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear and other clean power technologies and services globally. Westinghouse supplied the world’s first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company’s technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

