Canal 13 Builds Integrated Workflow on Quantum to Accelerate Production, Safeguard Content, and Simplify Operations

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced that Canal 13, a major Chilean broadcaster known for its news, sports, and entertainment programming, has deployed a fully integrated content storage and management solution built on Quantum’s Myriad® with ActiveScale®. This new Quantum-powered workflow breaks down storage silos by unifying production and archive environments, creating a seamless infrastructure that accelerates continuous production operations, streamlines workflows, and ensures every bit of content is preserved and ready for reuse.

Facing growing production demands, increasingly tight deadlines, and the need to support new media formats, Canal 13 needed to consolidate fragmented storage environments while simplifying management and reducing costs. Working with Zer Digital system integrators, Canal 13 adopted a strategic integrated workflow solution: Quantum Myriad all-flash NAS for high-performance production storage, and Quantum ActiveScale object storage, including ActiveScale Cold Storage, for building a scalable, resilient content lake.

“We needed a solution that could meet both our real-time production demands and long-term archive needs while being easy to manage and cost-effective over time,” said Rodrigo Lara, engineering manager for Canal 13. “With Quantum’s Myriad and ActiveScale, and the support of Zer Digital, we now have a complete platform that improves performance, simplifies operations, and protects our valuable content for the future.”

How Canal 13 is Using Quantum’s Solutions:

Myriad for High-Performance Content Production:

Myriad is Quantum’s all-flash, software-defined NAS storage built for ultra-fast content ingest, editing, and collaboration. At Canal 13, Myriad consolidates multiple previously isolated storage systems into a single, agile platform that supports all editorial workflows. With dynamic file system creation and automatic scaling, Myriad enables Canal 13’s production teams to quickly adapt to new projects and changing demands without IT bottlenecks or downtime.





To complement Myriad’s high-performance production storage, Canal 13 deployed ActiveScale object storage as the backbone of its “content lake” strategy. ActiveScale provides scalable, cost-predictable storage for less frequently accessed content, ensuring valuable archives are preserved safely yet remain easily retrievable when needed for future productions or rebroadcasts.



The addition of ActiveScale Cold Storage enables Canal 13 to store vast amounts of infrequently used media at a dramatically lower cost than cloud services without incurring egress or API fees. ActiveScale’s multi-site resiliency is especially critical given Chile’s earthquake-prone terrain, ensuring data remains protected even in the event of a local infrastructure disruption or other disaster.

Key Customer Benefits:

ActiveScale Cold Storage provides a long-term archive solution without unpredictable cloud fees. Built-in Disaster Resilience: ActiveScale’s multi-site durability safeguards content against natural disasters.

The project began with a proof-of-concept to demonstrate Myriad’s and ActiveScale’s capabilities, leading quickly to full-scale deployment. Canal 13 leveraged the Quantum GO™ subscription model, enabling them to deploy the solution with an OpEx-based payment structure. This approach aligned technology investment with operational budgets and ensured instant access to high-performance infrastructure without delay.

“Canal 13’s new Quantum-based infrastructure represents a true next-generation model for broadcast operations,” said Brian Cabrera, chief administration officer for Quantum. “They now have a flexible, high-performance platform that empowers faster content creation, stronger content protection, and seamless scalability for the future.”

Quantum uniquely delivers comprehensive content and data lifecycle management solutions, from ingest to protection to archive, for leading organizations around the globe. For more information visit www.quantum.com.

About Quantum

Quantum delivers end-to-end data management solutions designed for the AI era. With over four decades of experience, our data platform has allowed customers to extract the maximum value from their unique, unstructured data. From high-performance ingest that powers AI applications and demanding data-intensive workloads, to massive, durable data lakes to fuel AI models, Quantum delivers the most comprehensive and cost-efficient solutions. Leading organizations in life sciences, government, media and entertainment, research, and industrial technology trust Quantum with their most valuable asset – their data.

Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO). Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"). These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, statements about the anticipated benefits and features of Quantum Myriad and ActiveScale, as well as our business prospects, changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipates", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "targets", "will", and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks, and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, including potential disruptions to our supply chain, employees, operations, sales and overall market conditions; the competitive pressures we face; risks associated with executing our strategy; the distribution of our products and the delivery of our services effectively; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; whether the market for Quantum Myriad and ActiveScale develops as anticipated and whether our products meet the developing needs of this market; and other risks that are described herein, including but not limited to the items discussed in "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and any subsequent filings with the SEC. We do not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.