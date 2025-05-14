BGSF, Inc. Becomes a Workday Deployment Partner

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BGSF, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF), a growing provider of consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions, announced today that it has become a Workday Deployment Partner. This new designation further solidifies BGSF’s trusted Workday Services Partner role, enhancing its ability to deliver top-tier talent and comprehensive support to Workday customers nationwide. Workday is the AI platform for managing people, money, and agents.

BGSF has served as a Workday Services Partner for almost two years. With a deep understanding of the Workday platform, BGSF has consistently provided exceptional consultants and workforce solutions tailored to clients’ evolving needs. BGSF will now offer expanded support, including:

Feature Adoption & Optimization – Helping organizations leverage the latest Workday updates to maximize efficiency.

– Helping organizations leverage the latest Workday updates to maximize efficiency. Business Transformation – Providing strategic guidance and staffing solutions to navigate complex digital transformations.

– Providing strategic guidance and staffing solutions to navigate complex digital transformations. Staff Augmentation & Permanent Placement – Connecting clients with experienced Workday professionals to fill critical roles.

– Connecting clients with experienced Workday professionals to fill critical roles. Post-Production Support & Phase X Projects – Delivering ongoing assistance to ensure continued success with Workday’s ecosystem.

“As organizations continue to evolve in today’s dynamic digital environment, the demand for seamless and impactful Workday solutions has never been greater,” said Beth Garvey, Chair, President, and CEO of BGSF. “Becoming a Workday Deployment Partner is a tremendous milestone for us—it not only deepens our commitment to delivering expert talent and strategic support, but also reflects our gratitude for the trust and collaboration we've built with Workday. We’re excited to take this next step with Workday.”

BGSF’s Workday-focused consultants bring in-depth expertise across various industries, enabling clients to streamline operations, enhance system functionality, and drive business results. The company’s proven track record in workforce solutions and consulting services positions it as a valuable partner for organizations undertaking new Workday deployments and seeking both the right talent and implementation expertise.

About BGSF

BGSF provides consulting, managed services and professional workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Finance & Accounting, Managed Solutions, and Property Management. BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 97th largest U.S. staffing company and the 49th largest IT staffing firm in 2024. The Company’s disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF’s family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgsf.com.