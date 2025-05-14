ColorTokens Slashes Federal Compliance Timelines and Enhances Container Security with RapidFort

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RapidFort, the fastest growing cybersecurity company securing the global software supply chain, has partnered with ColorTokens Inc., a pioneer in Zero Trust security and leader in microsegmentation, to strengthen its containerized infrastructure security and optimize its federal compliance efforts. By leveraging RapidFort’s platform, ColorTokens notably reduced its attack surface by 77%, minimizing its security risks and improving security operations.

“RapidFort has measurably strengthened the security of both our cloud‑hosted SaaS platform and our on‑premise product,” said Harish Akali, CTO of ColorTokens, “It’s hardened container images, continuous scanning, and clear remediation guidance have cut our vulnerability backlog and supplied the evidence we needed to fast‑track FedRAMP, IRAP, and other certification audits.”

Like many organizations who enter the federal marketplace, ColorTokens was challenged by diverse third-party base images and complex DevSecOps workflows. The constant need to maintain stringent federal compliance standards, including FIPS and STIG, required a solution that would reduce vulnerabilities without overburdening engineering resources.

RapidFort helped ColorTokens address these challenges by:

Deploying FIPS and STIG aligned pre-hardened, near-zero CVE images for Ubuntu, Redis, Golang, and Node.js.

Reducing vulnerabilities through intelligent runtime profiling and automated removal of unused software components, dramatically reducing exposure and cutting down on manual patching efforts.

Embedding RapidFort’s runtime-aware scanner into CI/CD pipelines, providing continuous visibility, real-time vulnerability insights, and proactive control.

Accelerating compliance readiness by three months using built-in benchmarking and STIGing tools, simplifying the path to federal certifications like FedRAMP.

“Far too often, organizations must divert critical resources to remediate vulnerabilities and meet compliance requirements, rather than advancing core business priorities,” said Mehran Farimani, CEO of RapidFort. “By leveraging the RapidFort platform to optimize vulnerability management and minimize their security risks, ColorTokens was able to secure their software faster and with less strain on their teams, reducing the burden of meeting stringent federal compliance requirements.”

RapidFort, already available through Platform One, Tradewind Marketplace, AWS Marketplace, Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Google Cloud Marketplace, and Carahsoft, provides a reliable and efficient pathway for organizations looking to enter the federal marketplace and drive growth in the government sector. For more information about the RapidFort platform, please visit: https://www.rapidfort.com/

About RapidFort

RapidFort offers a cybersecurity platform that streamlines and secures modern infrastructure. Their innovative approach allows organizations to continuously monitor and minimize their software attack surface, ultimately improving their security posture and operational efficiency. RapidFort empowers development and security teams with a free tier and free community images, making it easy to get started with secure software development. Learn more about RapidFort at https://www.rapidfort.com/.