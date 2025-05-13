ColeSoft Signs Reseller Agreement with UK-Based Mainframe IT Leader Vertali

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ColeSoft, an Izzi Software company, today announced that it has inked a global reseller deal with Vertali for its z/XDC product, the leading debugging tool purpose-built for mainframe systems. This is the first-ever reseller agreement signed by ColeSoft, which was acquired by Izzi Software in 2024. z/XDC will be bundled with technologies from leading mainframe technology companies to help Vertali’s customers solve their biggest business and technical challenges.

Andrew Penlington, Channel Partner Manager at Vertali, says that, “It is impossible to overstate the importance of debugging as early in the development process as possible, and ColeSoft has a 30+ year track record of helping organizations get their products to market faster while reducing errors that can cost organizations time and money. We have never had a product like this in our arsenal, and Vertali couldn’t be happier to work with Dave Cole and his amazing team to add this critical capability to our stack.”

Calin Cole, President of ColeSoft, says, “Debugging is often seen as a way to fix problems that pop up in the development process, but it's much more fundamental than that - it’s about preventing structural problems that can delay or destroy the ability to build and release products on time and on budget. Vertali has built a world-class suite of services and products for the mainframe world, and we are honored to have been selected as their debugging tool of choice to help major organizations that depend on IBM Z optimize their operations.”

About Izzi Software

Izzi Software was founded by experienced M&A experts and is led by a team with deep expertise in the IBM i and IBM z environments. The company is owned by Big Band, which has an impressive track record in buying and running B2B SaaS businesses that are growing and profitable, with ARR in the range of $2M to $10M. Izzi acquired ColeSoft, which was founded in 1982, in 2024.

About Vertali

Headquartered in the UK, Vertali provides mainframe services, skills, resources, and software to organizations globally. Working for clients in sectors such as financial services, retail, utilities and government, its consulting approach blends unparalleled expertise with many years’ hands-on experience. It offers a pool of skills that are not available anywhere else, including mainframe consultants, security experts, and other senior practitioners. Vertali’s stated mission is to help clients to reduce risk, work smarter, and deliver on their mainframe strategy. https://vertali.com/