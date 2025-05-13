PagerDuty Renews Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS to Help Organizations Become More Automated, Operationally Resilient

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, announced today that the company renewed its global strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), to leverage advanced generative AI services from AWS within the PagerDuty Operations Cloud to enhance the detection and remediation of operational IT issues. The agreement extends the decade-plus collaboration between PagerDuty and AWS.

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud is an AI-first platform that automates and orchestrates the entire incident management lifecycle. PagerDuty empowers teams to detect and diagnose disruptive events, mobilize the right team members to respond and streamline infrastructure and workflows across digital operations. Major service outages and extended downtime are costly in both revenue loss and reputational damage, which means operations teams need to diagnose and resolve incidents immediately. The continuing collaboration between PagerDuty and AWS empowers more than 6,000 joint customers to leverage the capabilities of the PagerDuty Operations Cloud, helping them to become operationally resilient and future-proof their business through the power of AI and automation.

Key highlights of the PagerDuty and AWS decade-plus relationship:

The collaboration between PagerDuty and AWS began in 2013 and currently serves 6,000 joint customers

Eight different Amazon properties leverage PagerDuty for Incident Management

Incident Manager, a capability of AWS Systems Manager, integrated with PagerDuty in 2022

PagerDuty was a recipient of the 2023 AWS Marketplace Partner of the Year - North America

PagerDuty Advance’s capabilities were integrated with Amazon Q Business, Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Bedrock Guardrails in 2024 to empower organizations to safely deploy genAI into their incident management processes

The collaboration between PagerDuty and AWS means that customers can easily procure and deploy PagerDuty’s SaaS solutions to manage incidents with agility and reliability. As part of the renewed SCA, the two companies will bring together AWS advanced generative AI services and security features with the PagerDuty Operations Cloud to help customers drive operational efficiency and resilience across key vertical industries, including financial services, manufacturing and travel and hospitality.

The renewal of the SCA highlights how PagerDuty and AWS are working together to deliver enhanced value and flexibility to customers across industries. Recently at AWS re:Invent 2024, PagerDuty announced an integration of the Amazon Q index, a feature of Amazon Q Business, that helps PagerDuty users triage and resolve issues faster across more data sources. As PagerDuty CEO and Chairperson, Jennifer Tejada, said onstage during the AWS CEO keynote, “The PagerDuty Advance unified user experience, built on Amazon Bedrock and Claude and integrated into Q, means less time lost to incidents and more time for building.”

Supporting Quotes

“By deepening our decade-plus collaboration with AWS, our 6,000 joint customers globally are able to deliver exceptional customer experiences with safety and efficiency at scale,” said Jeff Hausman, Chief Product Development Officer at PagerDuty. “The PagerDuty Operations Cloud helps operations teams build more resilience over time to get ahead of major incidents and take action before customers are impacted. As AI and AI agents continue to advance at a rapid pace, PagerDuty and AWS will work together to make it easier for organizations to adopt and deploy this new technology.”

“Operational resilience is non-negotiable for TUI as we fulfill our role as the world’s largest integrated tourism organization,” said Yasin Quareshy, Head of Technology Cloud at TUI. “The PagerDuty Operations Cloud, powered by AWS, has been instrumental in enabling our operations teams to monitor and respond to potential issues with tremendous efficiency. With PagerDuty, we’ve reduced our incident recovery time by 30% and empowered our teams to maintain the highest standards of reliability and trust for our travel customers globally.”

“The integration of AWS advanced AI capabilities, including the Amazon Q index, creates a powerful combination to address critical customer needs for operational resilience,” said Chris Grusz, Director of AWS Marketplace and ISV Alliances at AWS. “The AWS and PagerDuty strategic collaboration agreement builds on our long-standing relationship to help organizations transform how they detect, respond to and prevent operational disruptions. Now, with the PagerDuty solutions available in AWS Marketplace, we're making it easier than ever for our shared customers to implement digital operations management that keeps their businesses running smoothly and their customers satisfied.”

