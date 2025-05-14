Endava and AlixPartners Announce Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endava (NYSE:DAVA), the technology-driven business transformation group whose AI-native approach combines cutting edge technology with deep industry expertise, and global consulting firm, AlixPartners, today announced their strategic partnership aimed at delivering comprehensive, end-to-end technology-driven solutions for clients globally.

This partnership between Endava and AlixPartners leverages complementary strengths to deliver innovative solutions, accelerate digital transformation and address complex client challenges. It combines AlixPartners’ extensive experience in industry-focused, operational consulting with Endava’s deep technical expertise – in AI, cloud adoption, data analytics and more – to ensure seamless project delivery. This approach allows businesses to move faster, reduce risk, and address challenges more effectively, all while staying focused on their broader goals.

The partnership will benefit customers through:

Holistic solutions: End-to-end solutions for clients that combine industry-focused, operational consultancy with implementation across functional and technology domains.

Effective and agile execution: Faster time-to-market and improved delivery by streamlining efforts between operational consulting and implementation experts.

Deep expertise: Access to a broader and deeper pool of knowledge, combining deep-seated industry expertise and extensive experience in operational consulting with specialised implementation skills.

Reduced delivery risks: Early identification and mitigation of potential risks through collaborative foresight and hands-on experience, ensuring smoother project execution and greater reliability through 'connecting the dots' between functional and technical topics.

Sustainable value realisation: The synergy of insights into industry operations and effective execution, across functional and technical aspects, fosters innovation and long-term success, providing clients with a robust and sustainable competitive edge.

Together, both companies will expand market reach, enhance service offerings, and create greater value for clients, establishing a strong foundation for mutual growth and success.

Paul Kelly, Global Co-Leader of the Technology Practice Group at AlixPartners commented: “Digital innovation, AI and automation are the biggest disruptive opportunities facing businesses today. While business leaders are embracing technology as they have never done before, they also recognise the challenges that persist. By bringing our two organisations closer together, we’re building on a proven partnership – one that helps clients navigate disruption and unlock the full value of complementary capabilities we’ve delivered successfully over many years.”

“The key to successful digital transformation is alignment - aligning technology with business strategy,” added John Cotterell, CEO at Endava. “By teaming up with AlixPartners, we can offer clients a comprehensive, hands-on approach that drives innovation and helps them build long-term, sustainable success.”

The partnership will initially focus on several key sectors, including Private Equity, Financial Services, Retail, Energy, Automotive and Telecommunications.

ABOUT ENDAVA:

Endava is a leading provider of next-generation technology services, dedicated to enabling its customers to accelerate growth, tackle complex challenges and thrive in evolving markets. By combining innovative technologies and deep industry expertise with an AI-native approach, Endava consults and partners with customers to create solutions that drive transformation, augment intelligence and deliver lasting impact. From ideation to production, it supports customers with tailor-made solutions at every stage of their digital transformation, regardless of industry, region or scale.

Endava’s clients span payments, insurance, finance and banking, technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare and life sciences, mobility, retail and consumer goods and more. As of December 31 2024, 11,668 Endavans are helping clients break new ground across locations in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

ABOUT ALIXPARTNERS:

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully capitalize on opportunity and address critical challenges. Our clients include companies, corporate boards, law firms, investment banks, private equity firms, and others. Founded in 1981, AlixPartners is headquartered in New York and has offices in more than 20 cities around the world. For more information, visit https://www.alixpartners.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “believe,” “expect,” "intends," "outlook," “may,” “will,” and other similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Endava’s ability to achieve its revenue growth goals including as a result of a slower conversion of its pipeline; Endava's expectations of future operating results or financial performance; Endava’s ability to accurately forecast and achieve its announced guidance; Endava's ability to retain existing clients and attract new clients, including its ability to increase revenue from existing clients and diversify its revenue concentration; Endava’s ability to attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals at cost-effective rates; Endava's ability to successfully identify acquisition targets, consummate acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses and personnel; Endava's ability to penetrate new industry verticals and geographies and grow its revenue in current industry verticals and geographies; Endava’s ability to maintain favorable pricing and utilization rates to support its gross margin; the effects of increased competition as well as innovations by new and existing competitors in its market; the size of Endava's addressable market and market trends; Endava’s ability to adapt to technological change and industry trends and innovate solutions for its clients; Endava's plans for growth and future operations, including its ability to manage its growth; Endava's ability to effectively manage its international operations, including Endava's exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; Endava's future financial performance, including trends in revenue, cost of sales, gross profit, selling, general and administrative expenses, finance income and expense and taxes; the impact of unstable market and economic conditions, including as a result of actual or anticipated changes in interest rates, economic inflation and the responses by central banking authorities to control such inflation, and the imposition of tariffs in the United States and abroad; and the impact of political instability, natural disaster, events of terrorism and wars, including the military conflict between Ukraine and Russia and related sanctions, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Endava's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended June 30, 2024 filed with the SEC on September 19, 2024 and in other filings that Endava makes from time to time with the SEC, including our Current Report on Form 6-K filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Endava’s views and expectations as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available to Endava. Endava anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. Endava specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Endava’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.