The Alliance for Healthcare from the Eye Launches to Transform Disease Detection and Coordinated Care Delivery with Oculomics and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A pioneering coalition of healthcare leaders announced the launch of the Alliance for Healthcare from the Eye (AHE) at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) meeting in Salt Lake City. AHE is an ambitious cross-sector initiative to harness the eye as a gateway to both ocular and systemic health through artificial intelligence (AI) – a field known as oculomics. This consortium of health systems, clinicians, industry innovators, life science companies, non-profits and policymakers, and payors aims to drive a shift from reactive to proactive healthcare by leveraging ocular data.

The Alliance for Healthcare from the Eye offers a unique opportunity to harness the eye’s ‘window’ into systemic health Share

According to Robert N. Weinreb, MD, a world-renowned ophthalmologist and Distinguished Professor and Chair, Ophthalmology at the University of California, San Diego, and a founding member of the Alliance, “The eye offers a non-invasive, high-resolution window into the body’s vascular, neurologic, and metabolic systems. With advanced ophthalmic diagnostics, AI can help identify early indicators of heart disease, kidney dysfunction, neurodegeneration and other systemic diseases—before symptoms arise.”

The AHE leverages Healthcare from the Eye, which integrates AI-powered analysis of ocular data—such as retinal images and visual function tests—into coordinated care networks of eyecare, primary care, and specialty providers. By embedding this approach into existing workflows, AHE members aim to identify high-risk individuals early, enhance access to care, enable risk stratification and triage to reduce late-stage disease burden, and shift cost structures toward preventive services. Patient data will be secured and managed to ensure transparency and patient privacy.

A foundational manuscript co-authored by several AHE members and published in JAMA Ophthalmology on May 8, 2025, outlines the vision and foundational principles of Healthcare from the Eye. The paper highlights how AI-powered ocular pre-screening can support earlier detection, expand access, and reduce healthcare costs, enabling a more efficient and accessible model of care through cross-sector collaboration and existing clinical infrastructure.

“To effectively implement Healthcare from the Eye, a connected platform is needed to improve population health,” said Ali Tafreshi, CEO & President of Topcon Healthcare, Inc. and a founding member of the Alliance.

The Alliance for Healthcare from the Eye focuses on access to affordable healthcare, data access and responsible AI, patient care coordination and program sustainability. Moreover, it seeks to ensure that this transformative approach is easy to deploy and ethical.

“This is not just about eye care—it’s about unlocking new frontiers in whole-body health,” said David C. Rhew, MD, Global Chief Medical Officer at Microsoft and a founding member of the Alliance. “The Alliance is a model for responsible, scalable innovation that starts with increasing access to care for the patient and ends with better health outcomes.”

Quotes from participants in the Alliance for Healthcare from the Eye include: