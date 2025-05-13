-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to ALA 2025-OANA

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA announces the assignment of preliminary ratings to five classes of ALA 2025-OANA, a CMBS single-borrower securitization. The collateral for the transaction is a $2.4 billion floating rate mortgage loan. The loan is expected to have an initial two-year term with three, one-year extension options and require monthly interest-only payments. The loan will be secured by the borrower’s fee simple and leasehold interests in Ala Moana Center, a 2.4 million sf outdoor super-regional mall, as well as two adjacent office buildings known as Ala Moana Building and Ala Moana Pacific Center, which total approximately 360,000 sf combined. The collateral is situated on a 61.2-acre parcel along the Pacific Ocean, and is approximately two miles from the Honolulu CBD, approximately one mile from Waikiki, and approximately seven miles from Honolulu International Airport. As of February 2025, the collateral is 92.7% occupied.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction included a detailed evaluation of the asset’s cash flows using our North American CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology and the application of our North American CMBS Single Borrower & Large Loan Rating Methodology. In addition, KBRA also relied on its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology for assessing counterparty risk in this transaction and its ESG Global Rating Methodology, to the extent deemed applicable.

The results of our analysis yielded a KBRA net cash flow (KNCF) for the property of approximately $195.4 million, which is 5.0% below the issuer’s NCF, and a KBRA value of approximately $2.85 billion, which is 35.1% below the appraiser’s as-is value. The resulting in-trust KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) is 84.9%. In our analysis of the transaction, we also reviewed and considered third party engineering, environmental, and appraisal reports, the results of our site inspection of the property, and legal documentation review.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1008919

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Samuel Stuart, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1298
samuel.stuart@kbra.com

Michael McGorty, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2393
michael.mcgorty@kbra.com

Nitin Bhasin, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of CMBS (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2334
nitin.bhasin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Andrew Foster, Director
+1 646-731-1470
andrew.foster@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Samuel Stuart, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1298
samuel.stuart@kbra.com

Michael McGorty, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2393
michael.mcgorty@kbra.com

Nitin Bhasin, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of CMBS (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2334
nitin.bhasin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Andrew Foster, Director
+1 646-731-1470
andrew.foster@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns a Preliminary Rating to SLAM 2025-1 Limited

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a preliminary rating to the Series A Notes issued by SLAM 2025-1 Limited and SLAM 2025-1 LLC (together, SLAM 2025-1), an aviation ABS transaction. SLAM 2025-1 represents the fourth aviation ABS transaction sponsored by SKY Aero Management Limited and SKY Leasing, LLC (the Company). The Company is comprised of 40 individuals operating out of five offices with headquarters in San Francisco, California. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had 112 aircraft unde...

KBRA Affirms Ratings for First Busey Corporation; Assigns Preferred Shares Rating

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA affirms the senior unsecured debt rating of BBB+, the subordinated debt rating of BBB, and the short-term debt rating of K2 for Leawood, Kansas based First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ: BUSE) (“the company”). In addition, KBRA assigns a preferred shares rating of BBB- to BUSE. KBRA also affirms the deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of A-, the subordinated debt rating of BBB+, and the short-term deposit and debt ratings of K2 for its subsidiary, Busey Bank. T...

KBRA Releases Research – Blanket Negative Sector Outlook on U.S. Airports Harms the Market

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases research following the recent assignment of a negative sector outlook to the U.S. airport sector by Moody’s. While the announcement was largely based on current macroeconomic headwinds, KBRA believes that municipal bond investors are best served by issuer-specific credit analysis that takes into account the meaningful differences in financial, operational, and strategic profiles that distinguish individual airport issuers. Key Takeaways Airport credit pr...
Back to Newsroom