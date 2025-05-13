Lyra Health Announces Lyra Link and New Partners to Deepen Benefits Integration

BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyra Health, the leading provider of mental health solutions for employers, today announced new partnerships with wellness benefits providers to integrate with Lyra Link. Aligned with a growing network of health care partners who share Lyra’s vision for whole-person care, Lyra Link works behind the scenes to present members with a unified view of their mental and physical health benefits.

Building on Lyra’s Integrated Benefits Ecosystem, introduced in 2023, Link facilitates secure client data sharing across diverse benefit platforms — including musculoskeletal (MSK), fertility, care giving, chronic conditions, weight management, substance use, cancer, and financial wellness — reducing the administrative burden HR leaders face when trying to connect the dots between benefits for employees in need of care. More importantly, Link opens up lines of communication between providers to deliver a highly coordinated and more personalized care experience for members.

“Poor physical, financial, and mental health are often interconnected. Fragmented benefits leave people struggling to find the right support, prolongs recovery, and drives up costs,” said Sean McBride, chief revenue officer, Lyra Health. “Lyra Link enables us to collaborate more effectively with other vital benefit providers to deliver smarter, connected care that treats the whole person, not just isolated symptoms. By streamlining care pathways and closing gaps, we help people get better faster and create stronger ROI for employers.”

“At Virta, we know that effective chronic disease care must treat both the body and the mind. That's why we're thrilled to continue partnering with Lyra as part of their integrated ecosystem so we can make it easier for individuals to access lasting, life-changing care – care that not only reverses diseases like type 2 diabetes and obesity, but also elevates overall quality of life,” said Adam Wolfberg, Chief Medical Officer, Virta. “We see a significant reduction in depressive symptoms among people who improve their metabolic health, which is why we continue to be invested in working with Lyra to direct people with metabolic conditions – and behavioral and mental health concerns – to the right care.”

Lyra Link is powered by the Lyra Empower platform, delivering an intuitive, AI-driven experience that connects members to the right care, equips providers with a more complete view of each individual's health needs, and gives HR leaders real-time, aggregated insights—while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and security.

Employers can effortlessly integrate their portfolio of benefits partners with Lyra Link by requesting the desired connections during implementation. This turnkey solution for benefits leaders creates a powerful, one-stop care experience for their employees.

Lyra’s growing ecosystem of benefits partners continues to expand. Among the first cohort to integrate with Link are:

Carrum Health – cancer, surgery, substance use

Cleo - family benefits, caregiving

Hinge Health – musculoskeletal (MSK)

Posterity Health - comprehensive male care

Virta – weight loss, diabetes

Wellthy - family care, care navigation, EAP

9amHealth - specialist cardiometabolic & weight management care

For more information about Lyra’s Workforce Mental Health benefits for employers, visit lyrahealth.com.

About Lyra Health

Lyra Health is the leading provider of mental health solutions for employers available to more than 20 million people globally. Lyra is transforming access to life-changing mental health care through Lyra Empower, the only fully integrated, AI-powered platform combining the highest-quality care and technology solutions for members, providers and HR leaders. Empower works in the background to quickly connect members to the largest global network of evidence-based mental health providers, deliver actionable insights to benefit leaders, and free up providers to focus on client care—driving outstanding positive outcomes that are equitable across diverse racial and ethnic groups. Extensive peer-reviewed research confirms Lyra’s transformative care model helps people recover twice as fast and results in a 26% annual reduction in overall healthcare claims costs. For more information, visit lyrahealth.com.