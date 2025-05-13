-

Detmold Group Transforms Global Operations with Support from 11:11 Systems

Partnership achieves operational efficiency and significant cost optimization to drive growth

FAIRFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a managed infrastructure solutions provider, today announced a new case study with Detmold Group, a global leader in sustainable packaging manufacturing. This partnership showcases how Detmold leveraged 11:11 Systems' solutions to modernize and protect its global IT infrastructure. With 11:11 Cloud, Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) for Zerto and Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365, Detmold was able to streamline operations, enhance scalability and strengthen data security across its expansive global network.

“There’s a single platform that handles it all. We also have a single support contract for everything with direct access to 11:11 support staff and experts for each individual product. So, I would say that consolidation, as well as the ongoing collaboration with the 11:11 team, has been the biggest benefit of our partnership. It's like having an augmented infrastructure team,” said Marc Koenecke, information and communications technology manager, Detmold Group.

Operating in 17 countries with over 1,100 IT users, Detmold Group faced challenges in managing legacy systems and meeting global accessibility demands. With 11:11 Systems, Detmold achieved:

  • A unified cloud solution for seamless IT operations worldwide
  • Enhanced compliance with international standards
  • A predictable and transparent cost structure to optimize operations and planning
  • Comprehensive data protection and recovery capabilities
  • 30% more time allocated to strategic IT initiatives

As a family-owned sustainable packaging manufacturer employing over 3,000 people globally, Detmold Group serves high-profile clients such as McDonald's. Working with 11:11 Systems, they reinforced their supply chain security and expanded operational efficiency while maintaining their local roots.

Detmold Group's transformation, completed in 2024, continues to yield significant improvements for its global operations.

LEARN MORE:
For additional insights, please visit the Detmold Group case study here.

ABOUT 11:11 SYSTEMS:
11:11 Systems is a managed infrastructure solutions provider that empowers customers to modernize, protect and manage mission-critical applications and data, leveraging 11:11’s resilient cloud platform. Learn more at www.1111Systems.com.

Contacts

11:11 Systems Contact:
Rolyn Parker
news@1111systems.com

Industry:

11:11 Systems

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#1111systems
#DraaS
#ManagedServices
#cloud
#cyberresilience
#dataprotection
#detmold
#detmoldgroup
#innovation
#manufacturing
#sustainability

Contacts

11:11 Systems Contact:
Rolyn Parker
news@1111systems.com

Social Media Profiles
11:11 Systems LinkedIn
11:11 Systems X
More News From 11:11 Systems

11:11 Systems Completes Successful Debt Financing to Fuel Aggressive Growth Strategy Amid Strong Market Demand

FAIRFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a managed infrastructure solutions provider that empowers customers to modernize, protect and manage mission-critical applications and data, today announced the successful closing of a significant debt financing. The new debt facility, which is supported by a syndicate of leading financial institutions, was oversubscribed and is larger than 11:11’s prior debt facility. The new debt facility replaces and extends 11:11’s prior financing,...

11:11 Systems Named an Aspiring Provider in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Disaster Recovery as a Service

FAIRFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--11:11 Systems, a managed infrastructure solutions provider that empowers customers to modernize, protect and manage mission-critical applications and data, was named an Aspiring Provider in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) report. This marks the second consecutive year that 11:11 has been included. “At 11:11, we always strive to put our customers first and meet their specific business continuity ne...

11:11 Systems Executives Recognized on the Prestigious 2025 CRN® Channel Chiefs List

FAIRFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a managed infrastructure solutions provider, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Heather Bouvier, vice president, North American Channel, and Moosa Matariyeh, vice president, Global Channels and Solutions, to the prestigious 2025 CRN® Channel Chiefs list, which recognizes IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies. This is the sixth y...
Back to Newsroom