Detmold Group Transforms Global Operations with Support from 11:11 Systems

FAIRFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a managed infrastructure solutions provider, today announced a new case study with Detmold Group, a global leader in sustainable packaging manufacturing. This partnership showcases how Detmold leveraged 11:11 Systems' solutions to modernize and protect its global IT infrastructure. With 11:11 Cloud, Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) for Zerto and Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365, Detmold was able to streamline operations, enhance scalability and strengthen data security across its expansive global network.

“There’s a single platform that handles it all. We also have a single support contract for everything with direct access to 11:11 support staff and experts for each individual product. So, I would say that consolidation, as well as the ongoing collaboration with the 11:11 team, has been the biggest benefit of our partnership. It's like having an augmented infrastructure team,” said Marc Koenecke, information and communications technology manager, Detmold Group.

Operating in 17 countries with over 1,100 IT users, Detmold Group faced challenges in managing legacy systems and meeting global accessibility demands. With 11:11 Systems, Detmold achieved:

A unified cloud solution for seamless IT operations worldwide

Enhanced compliance with international standards

A predictable and transparent cost structure to optimize operations and planning

Comprehensive data protection and recovery capabilities

30% more time allocated to strategic IT initiatives

As a family-owned sustainable packaging manufacturer employing over 3,000 people globally, Detmold Group serves high-profile clients such as McDonald's. Working with 11:11 Systems, they reinforced their supply chain security and expanded operational efficiency while maintaining their local roots.

Detmold Group's transformation, completed in 2024, continues to yield significant improvements for its global operations.

For additional insights, please visit the Detmold Group case study here.

11:11 Systems is a managed infrastructure solutions provider that empowers customers to modernize, protect and manage mission-critical applications and data, leveraging 11:11's resilient cloud platform.