Moderne and Diffblue Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Enterprise Application Modernization

MIAMI & OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moderne, the automated code refactoring and analysis company, and Diffblue, creators of the world’s first AI-powered unit test writing agent, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver an integrated solution for enterprise application modernization. This collaboration combines Moderne’s code transformation capabilities with Diffblue’s autonomous test generation powered by reinforcement learning to help organizations modernize applications with confidence and speed.

With the new integration, Moderne and Diffblue customers – which include many Fortune 500 industry leaders – can quickly and efficiently tackle modernization projects by automatically analyzing their code base, generating a comprehensive unit test suite, refactoring their code, and deploying upgraded applications knowing that potential regressions have been caught and addressed. The integrated solution is particularly beneficial for large enterprises facing challenges such as technical debt, legacy system upgrades, and the need for rapid innovation.​

“One of the biggest impediments to successful application modernization initiatives is the absence of a solid testing foundation that catches regressions as code is upgraded,” said Jonathan Schneider, CEO and Co-Founder of Moderne. “By integrating with Diffblue, we’re giving customers the ability to both refactor and test automatically—accelerating transformation while reducing risk.”

Moderne’s platform, built on the OpenRewrite open-source project, enables automated, safe, and scalable code transformations across entire codebases. Its deterministic approach ensures consistent and predictable results, facilitating tasks such as cloud migration, framework upgrades, and security remediation. Diffblue’s flagship product, Diffblue Cover, utilizes reinforcement learning to autonomously generate unit tests for Java applications, enhancing code quality and accelerating development cycles.​ The integration delivers Diffblue’s autonomous testing capabilities via an OpenRewrite recipe that can run at scale in the Moderne Platform and serve as a tool for Moderne’s multi-repo AI agent, Moddy, providing the coverage and confidence for mass-scale changes.

“Our partnership with Moderne addresses a critical need to reduce the expense and cycle times associated with application modernization,” said Toffer Winslow, CEO of Diffblue. “Combining best-in-class auto-refactoring and agentic test generation creates a new standard of speed and cost-effectiveness that will change how enterprises approach upgrading and rearchitecting their legacy applications.”

To highlight how the integrated solution streamlines application modernization efforts, Schneider and Andy Piper, Diffblue’s VP of Engineering, presented a joint demonstration at Code Remix Summit in Miami on Tuesday, May 13th at 9am ET.

A webinar featuring a public demonstration of the integrated solution will be held next month, and interested parties can register here.

About Moderne:

Moderne automates mass-scale code modernization that’s critical to the progress and success of enterprise companies today—making a difference in minutes, not months. Moderne is based in Miami, and its investors include Acrew Capital, Intel Capital, True Ventures, Mango Capital, Allstate Strategic Ventures, Morgan Stanley, Amex Ventures, and TIAA Ventures, among other investors and advisors. To learn more, visit www.moderne.ai.

About Diffblue:

Founded by researchers from the University of Oxford, Diffblue uses game-changing AI technology to fundamentally transform the way developers write code. An early pioneer of generative AI, Diffblue leverages reinforcement learning to automate tedious and error-prone parts of the SLDC (software development lifecycle) with trusted results. Capable of writing unit tests 250x faster than a human developer, Diffblue Cover autonomously helps software teams improve code quality, expand test coverage and increase productivity so they can ship software faster, more frequently, with fewer defects. Diffblue’s customers include Citi, ING, Workday, S&P Global, ING, and BNY. To learn more, visit www.diffblue.com.