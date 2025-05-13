-

KBRA Assigns a Preliminary Rating to SLAM 2025-1 Limited

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a preliminary rating to the Series A Notes issued by SLAM 2025-1 Limited and SLAM 2025-1 LLC (together, SLAM 2025-1), an aviation ABS transaction. SLAM 2025-1 represents the fourth aviation ABS transaction sponsored by SKY Aero Management Limited and SKY Leasing, LLC (the Company). The Company is comprised of 40 individuals operating out of five offices with headquarters in San Francisco, California. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had 112 aircraft under management valued at over $5.0 billion.

Proceeds from the Series A Notes (the Series A Notes) will be used to acquire a portfolio of 19 assets (the Portfolio); consisting of 18 narrowbody aircraft (88.5% by value) and one widebody aircraft (11.5%) on lease to 10 lessees located in 10 jurisdictions. As of March 31, 2025, the weighted average age of the Portfolio is approximately 5.3 years and the weighted average remaining term of the initial lease contracts is approximately 7.2 years. The Portfolio has an initial value of approximately $688.8 million.

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Michael Lepri, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-3389
michael.lepri@kbra.com

Yash Talathi, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1214
yash.talathi@kbra.com

Alan Greenblatt, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2496
alan.greenblatt@kbra.com

Chris Baffa, Senior Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3312
chris.baffa@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

