KBRA Assigns a Preliminary Rating to SLAM 2025-1 Limited

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a preliminary rating to the Series A Notes issued by SLAM 2025-1 Limited and SLAM 2025-1 LLC (together, SLAM 2025-1), an aviation ABS transaction. SLAM 2025-1 represents the fourth aviation ABS transaction sponsored by SKY Aero Management Limited and SKY Leasing, LLC (the Company). The Company is comprised of 40 individuals operating out of five offices with headquarters in San Francisco, California. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had 112 aircraft under management valued at over $5.0 billion.

Proceeds from the Series A Notes (the Series A Notes) will be used to acquire a portfolio of 19 assets (the Portfolio); consisting of 18 narrowbody aircraft (88.5% by value) and one widebody aircraft (11.5%) on lease to 10 lessees located in 10 jurisdictions. As of March 31, 2025, the weighted average age of the Portfolio is approximately 5.3 years and the weighted average remaining term of the initial lease contracts is approximately 7.2 years. The Portfolio has an initial value of approximately $688.8 million.

